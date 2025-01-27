Celebrating Dallas Catholic School

The Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools Office has launched an advertising campaign during Catholic Schools Week to promote Catholic schools. Learn more about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas by watching the video and then visit www.csodallas.org to schedule a tour.
Students at Bishop Dunne Catholic School have long benefitted from the technological expertise of instructors Brad Baker and David Beattie. The school’s recent $375,000 upgrade of the labs in which their classes are taught will take that advantage to a higher level.
Faustin Weber was named president of Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano in mid-October.
It is something special when a Catholic school has an alum return to teach in the same halls they were educated in. It is even more unique when there are two alumni on staff. However, it is something rare and astounding when there are not one, not two, but seven alumni who have found their way back to the school they attended. That is exactly what is happening at St. Mark Catholic School in Plano— the school boasts seven alumni who have returned to teach, coach, or work.
A servant’s heart fueled one young man’s desire to help the less fortunate. And now, it’s earned Armando Parrish national recognition.
Parrish, a senior at Bishop Lynch High School, is being recognized this year as a recipient of the Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award by the National Catholic Educational Association. He is one of only 10 students in the country being recognized with the award in 2023.
The Catholic Diocese of Dallas May 16 announced Dr. Rebecca Hammel as the new leader of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas. Dr. Hammel was selected after a nationwide search to fill the superintendent’s post.
With the beginning of a new school year, Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas welcome a new superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Hammel.
As we enter Catholic Schools Week, there is an undeniable air of excitement and celebration swirling around our Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools. This year marks yet another milestone, a testament to our unwavering commitment to spiritual formation, academic excellence, and community engagement.
Each year, Catholic Schools Week offers the Diocese of Dallas an opportunity to highlight how its Catholic schools impact their communities, serving as beacons of light, faith, and hope. This year, the weeklong celebration takes on extra meaning as the diocese enters a new chapter in its educational story — a new Catholic school.
Educators joined by families, friends, and supporters came together at St. Paul the Apostle Parish Center in Richardson on April 26 for the 2024 Diocese of Dallas HALO Educators of the Year award ceremony. The annual award celebrates Catholic school educators in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas for their dedication to forming saints and scholars.
With a deep-rooted passion for Catholic education, Jeannette Lambert joins the Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools Office’s administrative team with a commitment to helping foster the growth of vibrant, faith-filled school communities. Lambert began Aug. 19 as the new associate superintendent for operational vitality for the Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools.