Celebrating Dallas Catholic School

It is something special when a Catholic school has an alum return to teach in the same halls they were educated in. It is even more unique when there are two alumni on staff. However, it is something rare and astounding when there are not one, not two, but seven alumni who have found their way back to the school they attended. That is exactly what is happening at St. Mark Catholic School in Plano— the school boasts seven alumni who have returned to teach, coach, or work.