Diocese announces new Catholic school’s associate superintendent for operational vitality
July 9, 2024

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced July 9 the appointment of Jeannette Lambert as the new associate superintendent for operational vitality. In this role, Lambert will support Dr. Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of the Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools, in the day-to-day oversight of the Catholic schools within the diocese, focusing on operational vitality and growth.

“Jeannette’s pioneering efforts in school administration and her strategic leadership in operational vitality have inspired educators and administrators alike,” Hammel said. “Her vision for combining instructive innovation with effective operational practices will greatly benefit our schools and communities. Her appointment reflects our commitment to harnessing the potential of positive thinkers as we continue to enhance and expand Catholic education throughout the Diocese of Dallas.”

An educator for nearly three decades, Lambert began as a coordinator for religious education and a school counselor in southern California. Her most recent work involved heading up a large Catholic school in Yorba Linda.

“I am excited to move to North Texas and thrilled to work alongside our pastors, principals, and other team members,” Lambert said. “I am unapologetic about being Catholic. There are many stories to share illustrating how valuable and excellent Catholic education is for our communities. I am eager to bring my experience to the diocese helping to bring our faith, and our identity to the heart of each of our schools’ missions and ministries.”

Lambert’s first day will be on Aug. 19, just in time for the start of the 2024/2025 school year. This year’s enrollment has increased with some 15,000 students enrolled in the 38 Catholic schools in the nine counties served in the Diocese of Dallas.  Lambert will report to Hammel and will collaborate closely with the school office’s other associate superintendent, Dr. Veronica Alonzo, who will serve as associate superintendent for academic excellence, a strategic maneuver in Hammel’s plan to align the work of the Catholic School Office with the National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Elementary and Secondary Catholic Schools.

