Pope to Ukrainian Greek Catholics: ‘God will have the last word,’ ‘life will conquer death’

July 1, 2025

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, the faith of Ukrainians is being “sorely tested,” but God “will have the last word, and life will conquer death,” said Pope Leo XIV.

The pope addressed Ukrainian Greek Catholics who were in Rome for a June 28-29 Jubilee Year pilgrimage to the tomb of St. Peter, which included Divine Liturgies at both St. Peter’s Basilica and at the Ukrainian Cathedral of Santa Sophia. Ahead of the June 28 liturgy, pilgrims — led by Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, father and head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church — processed through the Holy Door.

Speaking to the pilgrims June 28 at St. Peter’s, the pope said the pilgrimage was “a sign of the desire to renew the faith, to strengthen the bond and the communion with the Bishop of Rome, and to bear witness to the hope that does not disappoint,” since it is born of Christ’s love and infused by the Holy Spirit.

“The Jubilee calls us to become pilgrims of this hope in our entire life, despite the adversities of the current moment,” said Pope Leo.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues aggression launched in 2014, and has been declared a genocide in two joint reports by the New Lines Institute and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

In a recently released report, the United Nations found a 37% increase in civilian casualties from Dec. 1, 2024 to May 31 due to Russian attacks with both long- and short-range weapons. The same report also highlighted continued “widespread violations against Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces,” with summary executions, torture, mistreatment, and sexual violence prevalent.

“I would like to express my closeness to tormented Ukraine, to the children, the young people, the elderly, and, in a special way, to the families who mourn their loved ones,” said Pope Leo. “I share your sorrow for the prisoners and victims of this senseless war. I entrust to the Lord your intentions, your daily hardships and tragedies, and, above all, the desires for peace and serenity.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine has challenged the faith of many, said the pope, who also welcomed and blessed several mothers of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

“Many of you, since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine began, have surely asked: ‘Lord, why all this? Where are you? What must we do to save our families, our homes, and our homeland?'” said Pope Leo.

Yet, he added, “To believe does not mean to have all the answers, but to trust that God is with us and gives us His grace, that He will have the last word, and life will conquer death.”

He pointed to Mary, “so dear to the Ukrainian people,” as a model of faith and hope — who with “her humble and courageous ‘yes’ opened the door to the redemption of the world.”

Mary “assures us that our ‘yes,’ simple and sincere, can also become a tool in God’s hands, to realize something great,” said Pope Leo.

In his homily at the June 28 Divine Liturgy, Major Archbishop Shevchuk also reflected on Mary as a compassionate mother of the Church, one who shares the sorrows of the faithful. Recalling Christ’s commendation of Mary to John at the foot of the cross (Jn 19:26), he said, “Today, your Mother Church suffers with her children.”

Pope Leo urged the pilgrims to share their faith with all whom they encounter.

“To say ‘yes’ today can enable new horizons of faith, hope, and peace to be opened up, especially to all those who are suffering,” he said.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk described the occasion as “a wave of God’s grace,” noting that in 1975, his predecessor Major Archbishop Josyf Slipyj — who had survived 18 years of Soviet labor camps until his release — had welcomed Ukrainian pilgrims to Rome for a Jubilee.

“From this very throne of the Apostle Peter, Patriarch Josyf Slipyj proclaimed the dignity of the UGCC to the world for the first time. Today, we stand in the same place and make that same proclamation to the world,” Major Archbishop Shevchuk said.

He added, “Today we feel that the motherhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary — reflected in the motherhood of our Church — embraces Ukrainians wherever they may be and heals our wounds through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Cutline for featured image: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, patriarchal head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, delivers a homily during the Divine Liturgy at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Philadelphia Feb. 16, 2025, while on his annual pastoral visit to the U.S. (OSV News photo/Gina Christian)

