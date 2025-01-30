Silver Stars shine as grandparents enjoy volunteer opportunities

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

PLANO — At Prince of Peace Catholic School, the value of family has long been at the heart of its mission. Keeping with that tradition, the school this year launched the Silver Stars program, an initiative designed to create meaningful opportunities for grandparents to engage with the school community.

Overseen by President Faustin Weber and Communications Coordinator Evan Ray, the Silver Stars program aims to expand the role of grandparents beyond traditional events like Grandparents’ Day, providing them with ways to stay connected and serve the school in a variety of impactful ways.

For Weber, a grandfather to five, the idea for the Silver Stars program grew from personal experience.

“My wife and I moved to Dallas in 2022 to be closer to our grandchildren. We’re involved in almost every part of their life, especially my wife. If parents are the ‘primary’ educators of their children—and they are— grandparents aren’t far behind,” said Weber, who was named president of Prince of Peace in October 2022 after a nationwide search. “Prince of Peace has always had a Grandparents’ Day, which is very well attended. But we were looking for ways to help them become more integral to our ‘ordinary’ life here.”

With Silver Stars, grandparents are offered outlets through which they can familiarize themselves with the school, expand their presence on campus, and connect with fellow families in meaningful ways. Throughout the school year, Silver Stars are invited to participate in monthly all-school Masses, enjoy meetings featuring guest speakers and light refreshments, and volunteer for various school duties.

For Lucy Saucedo, seeing the excitement and enthusiasm of her three grandchildren for their school inspired her to join the Silver Stars.

“I see how my grandchildren look forward to attending school every day,” Saucedo said. “I want to support their school, encourage my grandchildren, and continue to develop stronger relationships at POP. The Silver Stars Program has given me a great opportunity to be able to do that.”

Likewise, Sara Cusick jumped at the opportunity to be more involved in the school community where three of her grandchildren attend, her son serves as a school advisory council member, and her daughter-in-law teaches first grade.

“The invitation to join the Silver Stars and become an active partner of the school community has allowed me to get to know the teachers and staff on a more personal level,” Cusick said.

Javier and Marthalicia Burkle both participate in Silver Stars, volunteering at the school that two grandchildren attend.

“We believe that the Silver Stars program strengths the partnership between the families and the school in the formation of our children,” said Javier, who also serves on the School Advisory Council. “We think that a key part of this formation is an active participation of the families in the school activities.”

Marthalicia, who has become a regular volunteer at school lunch and recess, said the opportunity “fills our hearts with joy and hope.”

“You can feel the life of the school through all the activities that happen every week,” she said. “It is very encouraging to see grandparents with a humble attitude doing simple activities just to serve. We think that nothing strengths a community more than living our Catholic values.”

Saucedo has enjoyed the opportunity to attend and see her grandchildren participate in all-school Masses.

“It is a blessing to see the children start their week by attending Mass,” she said.

Weber called the response to the Silver Stars positive, with currently between 20-30 grandparents involved. Weber believes that number and the positive impact both will grow.

“Ultimately, the strength of our school depends on the strength of our families,” he said. “Involving grandparents more directly is a way to strengthen our relationships with families and help forge the human relationships that are central to our success.”

Cusick said she too believes Silver Stars has great potential.

“There is a wealth of talent among our fellow grandparents,” she said. “My hope for the Silver Stars is that the word will spread so that our numbers grow, and the love we have for our grandchildren will spill out into the entire POP community.”

Saucedo agreed, adding that she hoped others would be inspired to join.

“It is a wonderful and rewarding way to be involved at POP,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: Marthalicia Burkle, center, a Silver Stars member, assists her granddaughter Vivian Burkle, left, and classmate Mila Richardson during lunch on Jan. 16 at Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)