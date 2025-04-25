Scroll Top

Students embrace ‘attitude of gratitude’ on mission trip

April 25, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

For many high school students, spring break is a time to relax and unwind. For one group of students from Bishop Lynch High School, this year’s spring break provided an opportunity to serve others, grow in faith, and experience new cultures.

Eighteen Bishop Lynch students traded sandy beaches and vacation getaways March 6-15 for experiences of faith and service, traveling to Belize for a nine-day mission trip.

“I felt God when I was in those places, when I got to serve, give back, and just see how other people live in other parts of the world,” Bishop Lynch junior Alexia Barrientos said. “Those moments just changed my life.”

Maritza Fierro, coordinator of student formation at Bishop Lynch, served as the mission trip coordinator and accompanied the student missionaries along with fellow chaperones; Father Mark Garrett, school chaplain; and Patty Barton, school nurse. She said a top goal of the mission trip is to help students to grow in their faith and embrace the opportunities to serve others.

“They leave behind their comforts — no electronics, no cell phones, and sometimes, no hot water. They eat what is provided,” Fierro said. “Most of all, though, our students embrace an attitude of gratitude throughout the trip.”

Since 2007, Bishop Lynch has participated in Diocese of Dallas mission trips, initially joining with other Catholic schools. In 2015, Fierro said the school began organizing its own mission trips, allowing Bishop Lynch students to immerse themselves more fully in the experience of serving others.

Belize had been a planned destination for 2020, but just two days before departure, the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. This year, the school revisited the idea with a mission trip taking student missionaries to the Mayan village of San Jose, about 45 miles from Punta Gorda in Belize. There, they partnered with a local Catholic school to help refurbish its buildings.

Fierro said their mission extended beyond paint and walls. Throughout the experience, the Bishop Lynch missionaries engaged with local students, teachers, and parents, forging meaningful connections through shared faith and love.

“We may not have known what to expect,” she said, “but we all spoke the same language — the language of love and service.”

Sharing faith

For Bishop Lynch senior Mark “MP” Vasquez, the spring break mission trip was more than just an opportunity to travel; it was a calling.

“I just kind of felt like God put me on this trip for a reason,” Vasquez said. “I felt like something was calling me to go…and I’m glad I did.”

When not working, Vasquez and his classmates found joy in forming connections with the local children.

“During breaks, we got to go into the classrooms, talk to the kids, and play with them during lunch or recess,” he recalled. “One of my favorite memories was teaching them a special handshake. We’d dap each other up and say, ‘What’s up, bro?’”

While the trip was filled with laughter and camaraderie, it also challenged Vasquez to step out of his comfort zone and reflect on what truly matters.

“It was definitely humbling,” he said, noting the lack of electronics, access to social media, and everyday comforts he is accustomed to having. “It was kind of like a recentering. We really got to take a break…and just step back and be a part of something greater.”

While in Belize, junior Alaina Oommen and her peers took part in various outreach efforts, from assisting in schools to sharing their faith through music and dance. One moment stood out to Oommen as she taught students a dance to the song, “I Thank God” — when the music stopped, the students kept singing.

“When I heard them singing the words, I knew that’s why I was supposed to come on the trip,” Oommen said. “I felt like the Holy Spirit was in the room with us.”

Oommen said watching the joy light up the children’s faces was “just really incredible.”

“What an amazing thing to be a part of spreading Jesus to these kids and getting to see their faces just light up with joy,” she said.

Beyond service, Oommen found the experience to be one of spiritual growth. One of the most significant differences from her daily routine back home was the opportunity to attend Mass daily.

“I felt really connected to God,” she explained. “Even not having some of the daily comforts — like we didn’t have air conditioning — it taught me to have more of a heart of gratitude for the things that I take for granted so much.”

Likewise, Barrientos reflected on the impact those daily Masses had upon her, recalling becoming overcome with emotion during the celebration of one Mass.

“I started bawling my eyes out, because I truly felt the Holy Spirit,” she said. “And a day or two later, after Mass, I felt a calling in my heart to participate more in the Mass.”

That calling led Barrientos to volunteer as an altar server for the first time in years.

“Father Mark asked who would like to altar serve, and I volunteered,” she said. “It felt so good to be back there and to participating in Mass in a different way.”

Now back in Dallas, Barrientos said she is eager to bring her renewed sense of faith and mission to her school and parish community.

“I realized that I want to participate more in campus ministry here at BL and more in my local parish,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Lynch High School students and chaperones pose for a photograph at the entry to the town of Punta Gorda, Belize.  The group had the opportunity to explore the small town during a mission trip to Belize March 6-15.

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Senior Spotlight: Ayen Angoi, Bishop Lynch High School

Ayen Angoi sat front and center — literally — during Bishop Lynch’s graduation ceremony held at Garland’s Culwell Center on Sunday, May 15. It was one of the perks of alphabetical seating.

28 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Lifting up others through song

Bishop Lynch High School’s Friar Choir is collaborating with the Dallas Street Choir in a shared love of music. This music ministry is a special service outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

04 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Coming together to help those in need

As one of her classmates sealed and tossed a final food pack into a shipping box, Megan Holter and her friends celebrated with a loud cheer. The bag was one of 147,960 meals packed by volunteers during a Feed My Starving Children effort at Bishop Lynch High School on Oct. 22.

31 Oct 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022