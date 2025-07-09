Scroll Top

Pope: Vatican still ready to host peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

July 9, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pope Leo XIV reiterated his willingness to host representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican for peace negotiations.

“During the cordial conversation, the importance of dialogue as the preferred means of ending hostilities was reaffirmed,” the Vatican press office said in a communique released after the meeting.

The two leaders met in the early afternoon July 9 at the papal villa in Castel Gandolfo, southeast of Rome, for their closed-door meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes.

The pope spoke to Zelenskyy about “the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a just and lasting peace,” the Vatican communique said.

“The Holy Father expressed his sorrow for the victims and renewed his prayers and closeness to the Ukrainian people, encouraging every effort aimed at the release of prisoners and the search for shared solutions,” it said.

“The Holy Father reiterated the willingness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations,” it added.

Outside the villa after the meeting, Zelenskyy told Vatican Media reporters that “we really count on” the pope’s offer to host a meeting of “high-level leaders to finish this war.”

“I am very grateful to his holiness for this meeting, for hosting us, and of course for his help,” and the Vatican’s help, not only with prayers, but also in trying “to get back our children, stolen children by Russia during this war,” he said in English. “This is a very important question; we spoke about it.”

“We want peace; we want this war to be finished,” he said.

On the social media platform, X, Zelenskyy said the proposal for high-level talks at the Vatican “remains open and entirely possible with the goal of stopping Russian aggression and achieving a stable, lasting, and genuine peace. At present, only Moscow continues to reject this proposal, as it has turned down all other peace initiatives.”

“We will continue to strengthen global solidarity so that diplomacy can still succeed,” he posted, saying he also invited the pope to visit Ukraine.

He said he thanked the pope for his support of Ukrainian children, especially those returned from Russian captivity. “Ukrainian children now have the opportunity for rehabilitation and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important.”

He said they also spoke about “the deep respect that Ukrainian society holds for (the late Metropolitan) Andrey Sheptytsky,” who was declared “venerable” by Pope Francis in 2015.

Metropolitan Sheptytsky led the Ukrainian Catholic Church from 1901 until his death in 1944. During his leadership, Ukraine and its people were ruled by seven different regimes: Austrian, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Soviet, Nazi, and finally, the Soviets again.

Zelenskyy highlighted “his actions, including the rescue of Jews during the Second World War and his defense of the Christian faith,” in his post. “We hope that Metropolitan Sheptytsky’s contribution and merits will receive the recognition they deserve.”

Brief video clips released by the Vatican showed Zelenskyy arriving by car at the summer residence where the pope is staying for two weeks.

A contingent of Swiss guards stood at attention, surrounded by greenery, gardens, and singing cicadas, as the Ukrainian leader was welcomed and accompanied by Msgr. Leonardo Sapienza, an official of the papal household.

Video clips showed Pope Leo greeting Zelenskyy, telling him, “Good morning, welcome,” followed by showing him the “beautiful view” outside the window of Lake Albano, a bright blue volcanic crater lake.

As they sat before the private talks, the U.S. pope conferred with the interpreter, “So, we’ll speak in English?” to which the interpreter agreed.

“How are things going?” the pope asked before the clip ended.

Another series of clips showed Pope Leo taking Zelenskyy to the roof and balcony of the papal villa to get a view of the gardens and a distant view of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Ukrainian leader thanked him for sharing the pleasant vistas, which offered him a moment of peace and relaxation. They posed for a few pictures from the balcony for the photographers below.

During an exchange of gifts, the pope gave Zelenskyy a bas-relief he called “The Dialogue of Generations,” which shows a younger, stronger man standing to help an older, bearded man sitting up on the ground.

Before Zelenskyy departed, Pope Leo told him it was a “pleasure to see you. You are in my prayers.”

Zelenskyy met with the pope and Italian President Sergio Mattarella ahead of a two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference being held in Rome July 10-11.

More than 90 countries, at least 15 heads of state and government, 40 international organizations, and 2,000 companies were expected to attend the conference, according to the Italian newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore.

The Rome conference is the fourth conference dedicated to Ukraine’s recovery since 2022, the year Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since World War II.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wave from the papal villa in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, during their meeting July 9, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

