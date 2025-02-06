Scroll Top

STAR Adult Program doubles capacity with move to new facility

February 6, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

For more than six decades, the Notre Dame School of Dallas has been a beacon of education for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages six to 22. This month, the school marked a significant milestone with the relocation and expansion of a program that serves adults 22 and older.

With approval from the State of Texas, the Notre Dame School’s STAR Adult Program officially reopened at East Dallas Christian Church on Jan. 3. The program’s new home offers more space and opportunities to the clients it serves.

“The STAR expansion and the EDCC partnership are tremendous benefits for our adults and our program,” Dr. Caroline O’Brien, president of Notre Dame School of Dallas, said. “Where we were limited in our space for STAR on the Notre Dame School campus, we now have room to grow.”

The Notre Dame School STAR Adult Program offers post-secondary opportunities and continuing education for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, equipping them with advanced job skills, independent living strategies, and self-advocacy techniques. This approach supports the transition from a structured school environment to the workforce and community life. The program’s impact extends beyond participants, helping families, diversifying workplaces, and contributing positively to the local economy by addressing workforce needs.

For the past six years, the STAR Adult Program operated within Notre Dame School’s campus in the State-Thomas neighborhood of Dallas, serving 32 adults. Space limitations capped the program’s ability to grow, despite high demand for its job readiness and life skills training. The program now occupies 3,300 square feet of space in East Dallas Christian Church’s campus, which also houses other community service programs. With its move, O’Brien said the program has significantly increased capacity and is now positioned to serve up to 80 adults across north Texas, offering more than 700 hours of training.

“This is valuable to our STAR adults,” O’Brien said. “This enriches our Dallas community; and we have an impact supporting the Dallas work force.”

The expansion will allow Notre Dame School’s STAR program to accommodate its school graduates who are in the program currently, as well as those on the wait list and other adults across 83 north Texas zip codes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The partnership between Notre Dame School and East Dallas Christian Church is a shining example of how two missions, united in their desire to serve others, can create something truly extraordinary,” O’Brien said. “By welcoming Notre Dame School’s STAR Program onto their campus and in their church, East Dallas Christian Church demonstrates their leadership in showing what it means to value every individual. We could not be prouder to be part of their mission and collective impact.”

Allison Drake, pastor of East Dallas Christian Church, said her community welcomes the opportunity to assist Notre Dame School and its mission.

“EDCC looks forward to walking alongside Notre Dame School, assisting and witnessing their adults on their paths to discovering their unique talents and gifts and reaching their fullest potential,” Drake said.

A grand opening celebration for the new location was held Jan. 15 where program families, board members, donors, city officials, and the wider community were given an opportunity to tour the facility. During the grand opening, Notre Dame School alumna and STAR Adult Program participant Kelly Tyler shared her appreciation for the program.

“I love being a STAR,” Tyler said, recalling that in its first year, the STAR program had 12 clients but has grown each year. “We keep adding new friends.”

Tyler said she was impressed with the new facilities, which include more homerooms, lockers, and “a beautiful gym.”

“We can practice being independent in our own space as adults. I love being independent,” Tyler said. She added that she loved to “hang out” with her friends in the STAR program and was grateful for the staff members. “They are awesome, giving support, and taking care of all of us.”

As the STAR Adult Program begins this new chapter, O’Brien said she believes it reaffirms Notre Dame School of Dallas’ commitment to life-long learning and inclusion, empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“I see our STAR Adult Program as an extension of our mission—we honor that each person is designed in God’s image and we facilitate their integration into and across communities,” she said. “STAR provides a continuum of care and community. What I see is that the impact of STAR permeates each STAR adult’s life. Our adults have jobs volunteering as ambassadors at the Dallas Zoo. Our adults have real and true friendships. Our adults continue to learn about and know God.”

O’Brien said that the STAR program is multi-faceted; it is a community for working, volunteering, and serving others.

“STAR is a community for friendships,” she said. “STAR is a spiritual community to stay in relationship with God.”

Cutline for featured image: Notre Dame School of Dallas’ STAR Adult Program clients react during the grand opening ceremony for the program’s new location at East Dallas Christian Church on Jan. 15. The program’s new home offers more space and opportunities to the clients it serves. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

