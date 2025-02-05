School experience, mission trip inspire student’s journey of faith

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

When Kaden Polachek chose to attend Bishop Dunne Catholic School, he had his sights set on finding a school with a tradition of academic excellence and one that allowed him to stay connected with his Oak Cliff community of friends.

At Bishop Dunne, Polachek discovered something more: the Catholic faith.

“When I first came here, I knew literally nothing. I would stand up at Mass and be like, ‘OK, what is happening here,’” said Polachek, a senior who began attending Bishop Dunne in the sixth grade. “The more I learned, though, the more I came to feel that connection.”

Polachek points to a Diocese of Dallas youth mission trip to Costa Rica his sophomore year as being one of the catalysts for his faith journey.

“It was such a unique experience,” Polachek said, adding he was moved by the Costa Ricans who had little in the way of possessions but were happy with their lives — especially when it came to the celebration of their Catholic faith. He recalled attending a Corpus Christi Mass at the San Isidro Cathedral. “I was just stunned by the whole sight of it. Just to see the spirit of the people; I really understood that this is what people live for.”

Mary Beth Angelo, director of campus ministry for Bishop Dunne, recalled Polachek’s experience on that trip.

“He wanted to get to know Costa Rica from a cultural perspective and not as a tourist,” Angelo said. “Kaden has an innate hard worker personality, loves to help, and could talk the horns off of a goat. He made so many friendships during his time in Costa Rica, not just with his fellow missionaries but with the Costa Rican community.”

When the opportunity arose to return to Costa Rica the following year, Angelo said Polachek was the first in line to sign up. But by then, his life had taken a challenging turn—his mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Angelo said watching his mother go through chemotherapy and his family navigate that struggle humbled Polachek deeply.

“Kaden took his concerns to God. He began to pray more,” she said. “He began to have even more interest in nurturing a personal faith.”

At one Sunday Mass in the San Isidro Cathedral, Angelo witnessed a pivotal moment in Polachek’s faith journey.

“While others left the sanctuary, Kaden stayed behind with his elbows on his knees and his face in his hands, peering up at the vaulted ceiling above the altar,” she said. “He was contemplating the love of God, and he was feeling the Holy Spirit draw him lovingly, kindly, and tenderly into his soul.”

Polachek recalled being overwhelmed in the moment but also finding solace and strength amongst the people of faith.

“With all that we’ve been going through, it just made me happy to know there is something greater there to guide us. There is always a plan – God’s plan,” Polachek said.

Following that moment, Polachek shared with Angelo his desire to become Catholic.

“I knew I needed to step forth into something,” he said. “I think there was always some calling there, but I just didn’t realize it.”

Polachek began attending Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) classes at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church with the intent to be welcomed into the Catholic faith during the Easter vigil on April 20.

Angelo said when Polachek told her he was beginning OCIA classes, she was overjoyed.

“I gave him the biggest embrace,” she said. “Many kids get excited about their faith but, like the seed scattered on rocky soil, it fizzles out. Not this young man.”

Polachek credits the support of his parents for helping him embrace his faith. His father, Ben, was raised Catholic while his mother, Terri, grew up Protestant.

“They couldn’t have been more supportive,” he said. “They’re my rock. I owe everything to them.”

More than just embracing his faith, Polachek also has grown as a student and leader at Bishop Dunne.

“Kaden has grown tremendously during his time at Bishop Dunne,” Bishop Dunne chemistry teacher Sandi Polewski said, adding that Polachek is not just an exceptional student but a compassionate leader who is always helping other students in classes. “People truly enjoy his company.”

In addition to his academic and personal accomplishments, Polewski said Polachek’s curiosity and love of learning set him apart.

“Kaden does love to learn about everything,” Polewski said. “Kaden is just interested in people. He loves to just sit and talk to people and learn about them.”

As he enters the final stretch of his senior year, Polachek’s faith and character have become defining aspects of his journey.

“I’ve loved my experience here at Bishop Dunne,” he said. “It’s been amazing.”

Cutline for featured image: Kaden Polachek, a senior at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, credits his experience at the Oak Cliff school with inspiring him to begin his own journey of faith. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)