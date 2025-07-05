San Antonio archdiocese calls for prayers as at least 20 girls missing from Christian camp following severe flooding

By Lauretta Brown

OSV News

The Archdiocese of San Antonio is calling for prayers for all affected by the historic flooding wreaking havoc in parts of the archdiocese, it said in a July 4 statement.

“We pray especially for those who have died as well as those who are still missing,” the statement said. “As the archdiocese mourns together, many are coming forward, including archdiocesan entities and organizations, to assist in relief efforts, as well as the first responders who continue to help the numerous victims of this horrific event.”

Following the catastrophic flooding, at least 20 girls are unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, a Christian, girls-only sleep away camp in Hunt, Texas. The camp along the Guadalupe River was evacuated overnight as the area received at least 10 inches of rain. The rain on Friday morning caused the river to rise nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes.

As of Friday night, at least 24 people are confirmed dead due to the flooding in Kerr County, Sheriff Larry L. Leitha told reporters, saying more fatalities are expected. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said Friday night that he has issued a disaster declaration for several counties, so they “have access to every tool, strategy, personnel that the state of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless,” he said.

“At this time it is unknown how many have been affected by rising water levels along rivers and creeks,” the archdiocese said in its statement. “It is our prayer that those impacted by the floods will find the strength to rebuild. We pledge to be with the people in these challenging circumstances. Let us answer Christ’s call to love one another.”

The archdiocese announced Friday night that there will be a “special Mass to pray for those who have lost their lives and persons that are missing — and for the comfort of their grieving families and Hill Country communities” on Sunday, July 6, at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame Church in Kerrville, with Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller. Earlier that morning, Archbishop Garcia-Siller will preside at the 8 a.m. Sunday televised Mass at San Fernando Cathedral for the same intention, according to the archdiocese.

“Prayers will also be offered for the emergency responders and those who have begun the work of providing for the needs of the impacted in these communities in their recovery efforts; that they may be kept from harm as they seek to bring relief, comfort, and healing,” the archdiocese said.

The Diocese of Beaumont, Texas called for prayers for those affected by the flooding and announced a Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 5, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica “for all those affected by the Hill Country flooding, especially those who are from here — Aiden Heartfield, Ella Cahill, Joyce Badon, their friend Reese Manchaca, and Mary Grace Baker and their families.”

The Diocese of Austin, Texas asked the Diocese of Austin family to “join in prayer with our brothers and sisters in the Archdiocese of San Antonio as they support those affected by the devastating flooding, particularly in Kerr County. May the lives lost today rest in peace, through the mercy of God, and may their families know God’s presence during this time of sorrow and uncertainty.”

“We also pray for the first responders bravely engaged in search and rescue for those still missing,” wrote Father James A. Misko, diocesan administrator. “Invoking the watchful intercession the Blessed Virgin Mary, under her title of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, patroness of people seeking protection during natural disasters and strong storms, that God will bring to a calm the rushing rivers, keep safe those who are missing and protect those working to rescue the lost.”

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick promised anxious parents that “we will do everything humanly possible to find your daughter.”

He said that “20-some” girls attending the camp remained unaccounted for, later putting the figure at “about 23.” He added that the missing girls “could be in a tree, they could be out of communication. We’re praying for all those missing to be found alive.”

Camp Mystic welcomes girls aged 7-17, and its website says the camp, established in 1926, is “nestled among cypress, live oak, and pecan trees in the hill country of west-central Texas on the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River.”

“The staff at Mystic strives to provide young girls with a wholesome Christian atmosphere in which they can develop outstanding personal qualities and self-esteem,” the website says.

The Christian camp told parents, “If your daughter is not accounted for, you have been notified. If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

Patrick said rescue efforts included 14 choppers, 12 drones, nine rescue teams as well as swimmers in the water — a total of 400 to 500 people on the ground.

The archdiocese said that San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette currently are in Kerrville, and that Notre Dame Church in Kerrville “has opened its gym … to any evacuees seeking shelter from the flooding.”

“In addition, the Catholic Charities Mobile Relief Unit and CEO J. Antonio Fernandez have arrived at Notre Dame to provide food, clothing, hygiene products and water to those in need,” the statement said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked for prayers on X, writing “Please pray right now for everyone in the Hill Country, especially Camp Mystic. Today, I’ve spoken with Gov Abbott, Lt. Gov Patrick, the head of TDEM & President Trump. Multiple helicopters are performing search & rescue. President Trump committed ANYTHING Texas needs.”

Cutline for featured image: First responders survey rising flood waters of the Guadalupe River after flash flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S. July 4, 2025. (OSV News photo/Affiliate KSAT, via Reuters)