A growing tradition of faith and fellowship at Bishop Lynch

January 31, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

“For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”

Those words from the Gospel of Matthew sprang to Idalia Mendez’s mind as she joined a group on a recent Friday to pray the rosary at Bishop Lynch High School.

“We were all praying for the same purpose: the well-being of our young generation and community,” Mendez, parent of a current Bishop Lynch student, said. “This made me feel so much peace.”

Each month, members of the Bishop Lynch community unite in faith and fellowship through the school’s First Friday Rosary. The event begins with a Mass celebrated by Father Mark Garrett, school chaplain, followed by the recitation of the rosary in the school chapel. The morning concludes with breakfast in the campus bistro, offering attendees an opportunity to build connections
This monthly gathering, hosted by Bishop Lynch President Chris Rebuck and Principal Chad Riley, welcomes parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the school. Participation has flourished this year, with attendees finding strength and peace through prayer and fellowship.

“Spending time together and sharing a meal feels like a celebration,” Mendez said. “We are celebrating the power of faith and love towards one another.”

Rebuck initiated the tradition in the 2015-2016 school year at the onset of his appointment as president.

“I decided to entrust the leadership of the school to our Blessed Mother through the practice of the First Friday Rosary,” Rebuck said, adding that he was aided in the development of the parent and fellowship component by former Bishop Lynch parents Kelli Domijan and Mary Huntress. “For almost 10 years now, there have been many parents who have been steady and consistent, especially Julian and Krystal Rodriguez, who led the rosary group for many years.”

Riley said the First Friday Rosary highlights the Bishop Lynch connection to the Dominican charism that can be traced back to the school’s founding in 1963.

“That Dominican charism reflects four pillars: prayer, study, community, and service,” Riley said, adding that the gatherings unite the community in the pillar of prayer. “The intentions and petitions that are brought to the monthly rosary are so filled with care, concern, and love for others.”

Riley further said he believes having a year of reflection on the Jubilee Year of Hope is a good time to think about the Lord’s invitation to discover more hopeful ways of living.

“The power of prayer for the intentions of the school taking place in the chapel during the school day is such an important example of how our faith draws us into deeper relationship to the person of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Emily Holmes, a 1997 Bishop Lynch graduate and parent of a current sophomore, found herself drawn to the First Friday Rosary unexpectedly.

“I was reading the Friar Facts, and it just struck me as something I would enjoy,” Holmes said. “I hadn’t prayed a rosary in years until I started attending, but it definitely is something that is very peaceful and has helped keep me centered in the chaos of life.”

Holmes, who said that she believes praying the rosary with others is “a great way to start the day,” added that she is grateful for the fellowship that follows the rosary.

“I enjoy being able to eat breakfast with parents and alumni that I otherwise would not have met,” she said.
Holmes said she also values the involvement of school leaders.

“To know they are all seeking God’s guidance as they lead the school and foster a loving environment for everyone on campus is very meaningful,” she said. “It gives me peace of mind knowing my son is well covered in prayer and guidance.”

Patricia Hess, parent of a current student and five Bishop Lynch alumni, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the event’s spiritual enrichment and sense of connection.

“Praying the rosary for the intentions of the Bishop Lynch community is a small, little gift I can offer to the school,” Hess said. “It enriches my spiritual life and gives me an opportunity to meet other parents in the Bishop Lynch community who are also there to pray for the spiritual well-being of the school and especially the students.”

As a Bishop Lynch alumna, Holmes also praised the opportunity for alumni to be more closely connected to the school community.
“It feels like coming home,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: Father Mark Garrett, school chaplain, celebrates Mass for members of the Bishop Lynch High School community during a recent First Friday Rosary. (Courtesy photo/Bishop Lynch High School)

