Bishop Lynch High School names new director of athletics

Special to The Texas Catholic

Bishop Lynch High School announced May 24 that Alex Cantillo has been named to the role of director of athletics for the school, effective June 17. Cantillo brings a wealth of experience and a passion for student-athlete development in alignment with Bishop Lynch’s dedication to excellence in education and athletics.

Cantillo’s most recent position was at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School in Miami, Florida, where he served as the athletic director. In this role, he provided strategic leadership and fostered holistic growth among student-athletes.

Prior to that, Cantillo was the varsity offensive line coach and personal development coordinator at Mater Academy Charter School, Hialeah Gardens, Florida. He distinguished himself by facilitating a leadership development academy for student-athletes emphasizing both athletic performance and personal growth. He was also pivotal in coordinating interventions to maximize athlete wellness on and off the field.

In addition to his coaching and administrative experience, Cantillo’s expertise in sports psychology makes him uniquely positioned to lead the Bishop Lynch athletic program, which is part of the Student Formation department. Cantillo holds a Master of Arts in Sport Psychology from John F. Kennedy University and a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Nova Southeastern University. He is pursuing licensure in mental health counseling and currently serves as an adjunct professor of psychology at Dominican University in San Rafael, California, and Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California.

Assistant Principal for Student Formation Candice Barbosa said she looks forward to the unique skillset Cantillo brings to the athletic department.

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Cantillo to our Friar community,” Barbosa said. “He brings a vision of formation for the whole person through athletics that aligns with the mission of our school. His qualifications and experience have positioned him to continue the tradition of excellence that is a hallmark of the BL athletic program.”

Chris Rebuck, Bishop Lynch High School president, said he is confident that Cantillo’s leadership will pave an important future for BL athletics.

“Mr. Cantillo has such an excitement and passion for the powerfully formative aspect of athletics. He presents an inspiring and collaborative vision that will enhance every aspect of the student-athlete experience,” Rebuck said. “As we build on a tremendous legacy of athletic success here at BL, I welcome his partnership in cultivating coaches and families to live our mission call to ‘strive for excellence’ through the lens of athletics.”