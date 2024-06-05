Scroll Top
Bishop Lynch High School names new director of athletics
June 5, 2024

Special to The Texas Catholic 

Bishop Lynch High School announced May 24 that Alex Cantillo has been named to the role of director of athletics for the school, effective June 17. Cantillo brings a wealth of experience and a passion for student-athlete development in alignment with Bishop Lynch’s dedication to excellence in education and athletics. 

Cantillo’s most recent position was at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School in Miami, Florida, where he served as the athletic director. In this role, he provided strategic leadership and fostered holistic growth among student-athletes. 

Prior to that, Cantillo was the varsity offensive line coach and personal development coordinator at Mater Academy Charter School, Hialeah Gardens, Florida. He distinguished himself by facilitating a leadership development academy for student-athletes emphasizing both athletic performance and personal growth. He was also pivotal in coordinating interventions to maximize athlete wellness on and off the field. 

In addition to his coaching and administrative experience, Cantillo’s expertise in sports psychology makes him uniquely positioned to lead the Bishop Lynch athletic program, which is part of the Student Formation department. Cantillo holds a Master of Arts in Sport Psychology from John F. Kennedy University and a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling from Nova Southeastern University. He is pursuing licensure in mental health counseling and currently serves as an adjunct professor of psychology at Dominican University in San Rafael, California, and Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California. 

Assistant Principal for Student Formation Candice Barbosa said she looks forward to the unique skillset Cantillo brings to the athletic department. 

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Cantillo to our Friar community,” Barbosa said. “He brings a vision of formation for the whole person through athletics that aligns with the mission of our school. His qualifications and experience have positioned him to continue the tradition of excellence that is a hallmark of the BL athletic program.” 

Chris Rebuck, Bishop Lynch High School president, said he is confident that Cantillo’s leadership will pave an important future for BL athletics. 

“Mr. Cantillo has such an excitement and passion for the powerfully formative aspect of athletics. He presents an inspiring and collaborative vision that will enhance every aspect of the student-athlete experience,” Rebuck said. “As we build on a tremendous legacy of athletic success here at BL, I welcome his partnership in cultivating coaches and families to live our mission call to ‘strive for excellence’ through the lens of athletics.” 

Related Posts

Senior Spotlight: Ayen Angoi, Bishop Lynch High School

Ayen Angoi sat front and center — literally — during Bishop Lynch’s graduation ceremony held at Garland’s Culwell Center on Sunday, May 15. It was one of the perks of alphabetical seating.

28 Jun 2022
Lifting up others through song

Bishop Lynch High School’s Friar Choir is collaborating with the Dallas Street Choir in a shared love of music. This music ministry is a special service outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

04 Oct 2022
Coming together to help those in need

As one of her classmates sealed and tossed a final food pack into a shipping box, Megan Holter and her friends celebrated with a loud cheer. The bag was one of 147,960 meals packed by volunteers during a Feed My Starving Children effort at Bishop Lynch High School on Oct. 22.

31 Oct 2022
Bishop Lynch senior earns NCEA award for nonprofit

A servant’s heart fueled one young man’s desire to help the less fortunate. And now, it’s earned Armando Parrish national recognition.
Parrish, a senior at Bishop Lynch High School, is being recognized this year as a recipient of the Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Award by the National Catholic Educational Association. He is one of only 10 students in the country being recognized with the award in 2023.

29 Jan 2023
Bishop Lynch classmates put faith into action to help those in need

Five Bishop Lynch High School juniors traveled to central Mexico over Easter break to establish a library and help a community that was devastated by an earthquake in 2017.

20 Apr 2023
Graduate Spotlight: Bryn Bradley, Bishop Lynch High School

The smile that spread across Bryn Bradley’s face as she walked the stage May 21 to receive her diploma may have seemed the same as the 250 other elated Bishop Lynch High School graduates. Her smile, however, was much more. It was one of pure, unadulterated joy and gratitude.

06 Jul 2023
Bishop Kelly blesses new Our Lady of Guadalupe mosaic at Bishop Lynch

The community of Bishop Lynch High School prayerfully gathered on the Feast of the Annunciation, April 8, 2024, with Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly for the dedication and blessing of a mosaic of Our Lady of Guadalupe near the school’s entrance.

18 Apr 2024