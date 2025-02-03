Scroll Top

MIS enhances campus security with community support

February 3, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Thanks to a grant from The Catholic Foundation and an outpouring of generosity from the local community, Mary Immaculate Catholic School has completed several safety upgrades to its campus over the past year. 

The projects follow a 2023 evaluation of the campus by certified protection professional Jack Ternan that had been requested by the school in order to bolster its security. 

“They published a report,” Father Alfonse Nazzaro, Mary Immaculate pastoral administrator, said. “The school advisory council examined it, looked over it; and then Sister Mary Anne and I decided what we would prioritize.”  

In the spring of 2024, the school began pursuing the chosen improvements, initiating the installation of bullet resistant film on all exterior doors of the school. A grant of more than $50,000 from The Catholic Foundation funded the project.  

The school also took steps to increase police presence on campus. Previously, the school had one off-duty police officer on campus to monitor the school and conduct walk throughs of the campus. At the beginning of the school year, the school enlisted an additional police officer. 

“They’re Farmers Branch officers… Our students know them,” Sister Mary Anne Zuberbueler, O.P., school principal, explained. “They are members of the community that help us stay safe and secure.” 

The school was able to further expand its security resources following an exceptionally successful North Texas Giving Day in September 2024, during which the school raised more than $800,000, a portion of which was allocated to security improvements. 

The most visible of these projects was the construction of a nearly 900-foot-long, six-foot-high fence around the school’s perimeter. The fence was built to be strong and durable, with three-inch-thick iron posts spaced five inches apart and topped with pressed spear pockets. The fence includes three manual gates and two electronic gates; the main entry is equipped with a Pal gate system. 

“It’s a device that operates via cellular network for us to—just with a click of a button on an iPad—open and close the gates,” Chase Sanders, Mary Immaculate’s director of development and facilities, said. Visitors can gain access by using the system to communicate with the school’s secretary, who can monitor them via a camera at the gate. 

Aside from providing protection, the structure is also aesthetically pleasing, Sister Zuberbueler said. 

“The first thing that people notice is it’s beautiful,” she shared. “It has beautified our campus and set us apart.” 

Over Christmas break, December 2024, Mary Immaculate undertook another largescale security project: the installation of bullet resistant windows. Following the example of some other diocesan schools, the school installed 3M Ultra 800 safety film on all windows deemed potential access points.  

“Where this product really shines is that if someone were to fire shots through a window, instead of the window completely shattering and allowing very easy access for a potential intruder, this minimizes the penetration of the bullet to one single hole,” Sanders explained. “With this model, we’re buying… several minutes in a situation where seconds matter.”  

Reflecting on the progress made to campus security so far, Sanders remarked that Mary Immaculate students feel safe on campus and are proud to be students at the school. Father Nazzaro said the response from parents has also been positive. 

“The school parents have been absolutely thrilled,” he said. “The parish and the school parents came together, realized that this is something that they would like to see, and they had confidence that we were going to get it done quickly and get it done well.”  

As the school continues to prioritize the safety of its students, it looks toward future improvements. One project around the bend is the hiring of a school director of security. 

“The safety of the children comes first,” Father Nazzaro said. “We’re very fortunate that we have a community that allowed us to fulfill this commitment that we have.” 

Cutline for featured image: Mary Immaculate Catholic School students stand in front of the school’s perimeter fence, one of several security projects completed at the school over the past year. From left, Bo Hill, Addie Hill, Ava Grygar, Vivi Grygar, and Joe Hill. (Mary Immaculate Catholic School photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Project offers MIS students a glimpse at beauty of God’s creation

St. Pope John Paul II once wrote, “The aesthetic value of creation cannot be overlooked…The Bible speaks again and again of the goodness and beauty of creation, which is called to glorify God.” Susana Zinser, who teaches Spanish at Mary Immaculate Catholic School, hoped to share that message with her students through a recent project studying the migration of Monarch butterflies.

15 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
MIS students show business savvy with Mustang Market

Special to The Texas Catholic “ABCDEFG, Snack Shack is the Place to Be,” was heard on Righteous Radio at Mary…

20 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022