The Highlands School organizes flood relief drive for Central Texas

In response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas, The Highlands School in Irving is rallying to support those affected, recognizing them as brothers and sisters in Christ whose suffering calls the school community to live out its apostolic mission of compassion, empathy and Christian love.

Flash flooding devastated Central Texas early July 4, resulting in more than 100 deaths, countless missing, and a trail of destruction. Among those people impacted by the storms included one of The Highlands School’s own, nurse Beth Polak.

“Our very own ‘Nurse Beth,’ who was in the Central Texas area with her grandson, at a camp where she was serving as camp nurse, was directly impacted by the floods,” Veronica Moreno, executive director of The Highlands School, said. “Their camp suffered major damage and flooding. Thankfully, they survived.”

Moreno said photographs shared from the scene show campers floating on mattresses as they awaited rescue.

“What a frightening and difficult moment for so many,” Moreno said. “We are deeply thankful for their safety and for their protection.”

To assist those impacted by the floods, The Highlands School on July 9 began collecting urgently needed supplies under the covered entryway outside the cafeteria. This collection will continue through Friday, July 11. Items will be delivered directly to Polak, who is now working with relief efforts on the ground.

The school is asking for donations of cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, drinking water, generators, and other emergency equipment. A full list is available from the school.

“We invite our Highlands community to come together in love and generosity to meet these real and immediate needs,” Moreno said. “In moments of devastation, your kindness becomes light and hope for those that need it most.”

Below is a list of items that are needed:

Cleaning supplies

Brooms

Buckets

Cleaning rags

Disinfectant

Scouring pads

Paper towels

Clorox wipes

Liquid soap

Shovels

Rubber gloves

Squeegee mops

Spray bottles

Bleach

Sponges

Scrub brushes

Towels (big and small)

All-purpose cleaner

Masks (for mold)

Heavy-duty gloves (for debris removal)

Heavy-duty contractor-size trash bags

Food

Drinking water

Non-perishable food items

Equipment

Generators

Fans

Dehumidifiers

Wet/dry vacuums

Moisture meters

Flashlights (with extra batteries)

Miscellaneous

First-aid kits

Hard hats

Earplugs

Fire extinguishers

For questions or more information about The Highlands School’s effort, call 972-554-7000 or email [email protected].