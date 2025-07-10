The Highlands School organizes flood relief drive for Central Texas

From staff reports
In response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas, The Highlands School in Irving is rallying to support those affected, recognizing them as brothers and sisters in Christ whose suffering calls the school community to live out its apostolic mission of compassion, empathy and Christian love.
Flash flooding devastated Central Texas early July 4, resulting in more than 100 deaths, countless missing, and a trail of destruction. Among those people impacted by the storms included one of The Highlands School’s own, nurse Beth Polak.
“Our very own ‘Nurse Beth,’ who was in the Central Texas area with her grandson, at a camp where she was serving as camp nurse, was directly impacted by the floods,” Veronica Moreno, executive director of The Highlands School, said. “Their camp suffered major damage and flooding. Thankfully, they survived.”
Moreno said photographs shared from the scene show campers floating on mattresses as they awaited rescue.
“What a frightening and difficult moment for so many,” Moreno said. “We are deeply thankful for their safety and for their protection.”
To assist those impacted by the floods, The Highlands School on July 9 began collecting urgently needed supplies under the covered entryway outside the cafeteria. This collection will continue through Friday, July 11. Items will be delivered directly to Polak, who is now working with relief efforts on the ground.
The school is asking for donations of cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, drinking water, generators, and other emergency equipment. A full list is available from the school.
“We invite our Highlands community to come together in love and generosity to meet these real and immediate needs,” Moreno said. “In moments of devastation, your kindness becomes light and hope for those that need it most.”
Below is a list of items that are needed:
Cleaning supplies
- Brooms
- Buckets
- Cleaning rags
- Disinfectant
- Scouring pads
- Paper towels
- Clorox wipes
- Liquid soap
- Shovels
- Rubber gloves
- Squeegee mops
- Spray bottles
- Bleach
- Sponges
- Scrub brushes
- Towels (big and small)
- All-purpose cleaner
- Masks (for mold)
- Heavy-duty gloves (for debris removal)
- Heavy-duty contractor-size trash bags
Food
- Drinking water
- Non-perishable food items
Equipment
- Generators
- Fans
- Dehumidifiers
- Wet/dry vacuums
- Moisture meters
- Flashlights (with extra batteries)
- Miscellaneous
- First-aid kits
- Hard hats
- Earplugs
- Fire extinguishers
For questions or more information about The Highlands School’s effort, call 972-554-7000 or email [email protected].