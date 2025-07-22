The Highlands School organizes Texas flood relief drive

From staff reports

In the wake of the deadly flooding that swept through Central Texas over the July Fourth holiday, The Highlands School rallied in Christian solidarity to support victims.

Beginning July 9, the Irving-based Catholic school organized a relief collection effort that continued through July 11, calling on its community to respond with compassion and generosity. Donations were delivered to The Highlands School nurse Beth Polak, who was in Central Texas when the flooding occurred and remained to assist with recovery efforts.

“Our very own ‘Nurse Beth,’ who was in the Central Texas area with her grandson, at a camp where she was serving as camp nurse, was directly impacted by the floods,” Veronica Moreno, executive director of The Highlands School, said. “Their camp suffered major damage and flooding. Thankfully, they survived.”

Flash flooding struck the region in the early hours of July 4, leaving more than 100 dead and many more missing. The devastation prompted an outpouring of support from across Texas, including from Catholic school communities.

Photographs shared from the site where Polak was stationed showed campers floating on mattresses as they awaited rescue.

“What a frightening and difficult moment for so many,” Moreno said. “We are deeply thankful for their safety and for their protection.”

In response, the school collected cleaning supplies, bottled water, non-perishable food, generators, and other emergency equipment. Donations were dropped off outside the cafeteria under the school’s covered entryway and sent directly to Polak, who is now working with local relief teams.

“We invited our Highlands community to come together in love and generosity to meet these real and immediate needs,” Moreno said. “In moments of devastation, your kindness becomes light and hope for those that need it most.”

School officials said the effort was grounded in The Highlands’ apostolic mission to live out the Gospel through empathy, compassion, and Christian love.

Cutline for featured image: Donated items are stacked inside a U-Haul truck as part of The Highlands School disaster relief collection effort to support victims of the deadly Fourth of July floods in Central Texas. (Courtesy photo)