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The liturgy sustains the faithful, renewing them in their faith, mission, pope says

May 21, 2026

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Christ is present in the liturgy — in the word that is proclaimed, in the sacraments, in the ministers, in the community, and most of all in the Eucharist, Pope Leo XIV said.

“Let us allow ourselves to be shaped from within by the rites, symbols, gestures, and above all by the living presence of Christ in the liturgy,” he said during his general audience talk in St. Peter’s Square May 20.

Before the pope began his catechesis, he welcomed Armenian Apostolic Catholicos Aram I of Cilicia, who sat next to him during the audience.

The Great House of Cilicia for the Armenian Orthodox Church includes Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region, Iran, Greece, and the Americas, so Pope Leo called on everyone to pray for peace in Lebanon and the Middle East, which are “once again torn apart by violence and war.”

Pope Leo expressed his joy in receiving Catholicos Aram and his delegation, calling their visit “an important occasion to strengthen the bonds of unity that already exist between us, as we draw closer to full communion between our Churches.”

In his main talk, Pope Leo continued his series of catechesis on the Second Vatican Council, but introduced the next conciliar document he wanted to focus on: the council’s constitution on the sacred liturgy, “Sacrosanctum Concilium.”

“This document teaches that the liturgy immerses us in the mystery of Christ’s passion, death, resurrection, and glorification,” he told English-speakers in his summary.

“Indeed, Christ is present in the word that is proclaimed, in the sacraments, in the ministers, in the community, and most of all in the Eucharist,” he said.

In drafting this constitution, he said the “Council Fathers sought not only to undertake a reform of the rites, but to lead the Church to contemplate and deepen that living bond which constitutes and unites her: the mystery of Christ.”

“Indeed, the liturgy touches the very heart of this mystery: It is at once the space, the time, and the context in which the Church receives her very life from Christ,” he said in his main talk in Italian.

“The Christian mystery: the Paschal event, that is to say, the passion, death, resurrection, and glorification of Christ, which is made sacramentally present to us precisely in the liturgy, so that every time we take part in the assembly gathered ‘in his name’ we are immersed in this mystery,” he said.

The liturgy helps sustain the faithful, encouraging and renewing them “in their commitment to faith and in their mission,” and it helps form “an open community, welcoming to all,” Pope Leo said.

The liturgy that is celebrated must be translated into and lived throughout one’s daily life, “in an ethical and spiritual dynamic,” he said. It demands “a faithful existence, capable of making concrete what has been experienced in the celebration: It is in this way that our life becomes a ‘living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God’, fulfilling our ‘spiritual worship.'”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV greets visitors and pilgrims from the popemobile while riding around St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican before his weekly general audience May 20. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

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