School breaks ground on Holbrook Field, honoring faith and formation

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

IRVING — With bubbles, confetti, and the voices of cheering students in the air, The Highlands School in Irving marked the groundbreaking of Holbrook Field, a turf field for athletics on the school campus, with a ceremony on April 14.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for us, one that has been shaped by the vision, generosity, and the commitment of so many in our community,” Veronica Moreno, executive director at The Highlands School, said to those gathered. “It’s a shared dream brought to life by the community that believes deeply in the mission of the school.”

Named after the John and Sherri Holbrook family, the new turf field will allow student athletes to have greater access to the field throughout the year, reducing game and practice cancelations due to muddy grounds. The project was made possible in large part thanks to the significant financial contribution of an anonymous donor, who offered a donation match opportunity during the school’s Diamonds & Derby Gala cash call. The Holbrook Company will undertake the earthwork for the project.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Moreno offered thanks to the board of trustees, students, faculty, parents, and alumni gathered, before emphasizing the key role that the field will play in the formation of virtuous students.

“The future that we envision, one of excellence in all that we do, includes excellence in our athletic programs,” Moreno said. “Holbrook field will be more than just a place to play; it will be a space where lessons of perseverance, discipline, teamwork, and character come to life, a place where our children will grow, not only as athletes but as young men and women of integrity, strength, and faith.”

Donning a hard hat and stole, Father Jared Loehr, LC, head chaplain at The Highlands School, blessed the field during the celebration, offering “all of our practices and all of our games and tournaments” for the glory of God. He then joined members of the board of trustees, Moreno, director of facilities Gustavo San Roman, and the Holbrook family to ceremonially break ground on the project.

“We believe in the power of forming through athletics,” Moreno said, “and today, we begin building a field that will support our mission for years to come.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Jared Loehr, LC, raises his hands in blessing during a groundbreaking ceremony for The Highlands School’s Holbrook Field on April 14. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)