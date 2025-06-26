Pilgrims walk in the footsteps of the first American-born saint

By Katie V. Jones

Catholic Review, OSV News

FINKSBURG, Maryland — Walking under sunny skies with low humidity, a group of 15 pilgrims was ahead of schedule June 20 when they walked into the parking lot of the Finksburg Branch of Carroll County Public Library a little before 9:30 a.m.

Instead of enjoying lunch as originally planned, the group paused to have snacks, use the restrooms, and say a prayer before setting out again toward their final destination: the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg.

The group had already logged many miles walking along a nearly 60-mile trek that began June 19 with Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore.

In celebration of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s 50th anniversary of canonization this year, the four-day pilgrimage was organized to trace the steps of the first American-born saint’s journey from Baltimore to Emmitsburg in the 19th century.

The idea had been floating around for years, according to Rob Judge, executive director for the Seton Shrine. When the Camino of Maryland, a 218-mile, 14-day trek from Point Lookout to Emmitsburg, arrived successfully last year, planning for the Footsteps of Mother Seton pilgrimage began.

“They taught us how to do this,” Judge said, as he led the group along a stretch of Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg. Two vans traveling with the group drove ahead, letting Judge and Ray Buchheister, the leader at the end of the line, know via walkie talkies about safe places to cross the street and what other obstacles may lay ahead.

“I navigate and make sure everyone is safe,” Buchheister said, as he reminded everyone to stay within the shoulder of the road. He noted that the group spent the previous night at Sacred Heart in Glyndon, his home parish growing up.

“I went to kindergarten through sixth grade there,” Buchheister, who is now a parishioner at Joseph in Emmitsburg, said. “I haven’t been back in 30 or 40 years. It was really nice. We slept in the kindergarten building where I went to kindergarten.”

A pilgrimage accomplishes many things, according to Father John “Jack” Lombardi, who spoke about the journey prior to its start. For the individuals participating, it reminds them they are just traveling through this world to get to heaven. Individuals also might have a cause, such as walking for someone who has an illness. Lastly, it presents an image of God’s love to those watching, said Father Lombardi, pastor of St. Peter in Hancock and St. Patrick in Little Orleans.

“Think about Mother Seton, our first American-born saint. She walked these same paths, more or less, to make a sacrifice for the Lord and for special intentions,” Father Lombardi said. “I encourage people to join us to realize we are all pilgrims going through this world.”

While Father Lombardi missed the start of Friday’s journey to attend a funeral, he was scheduled to join the group later in the day. People were encouraged to join the core group of 13 pilgrims on the journey, whether to walk with them, meet at rest stops, or attend evening events together, Becca Corbell, associate program director at the shrine, said.

“We didn’t want it to be only accessible to people walking,” Corbell said, noting that the weather might detract people.

“It is going to be quite hot,” Corbell said. “We will stop every two to four miles for water, snacks, and to make sure everybody feels good.”

The group, she said, are mostly ages 50 and up, with more women than men walking.

At 78, Eudist Servant of the Eleventh Hour Sister Dolores Keyser, of West Virginia, knew she was out-of-shape, but wanted to participate. Her doctor told her to “go for it,” she said.

“I was in my full habit, solid black, and had two short rides yesterday,” Sister Dolores said of her the first day of the pilgrimage, where high temperatures and a storm saw everyone in the vans for a bit. On Friday, she was dressed more casually, and took breaks as needed.

“God is good,” she said with a smile.

Buchheister, an artist, researched St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for a sculpture he is creating for the shrine. He brought a small model of the piece with him for the journey. Sharon Burtner, from North Carolina, brought a relic of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton that her sister gave her.

“I’m not Catholic, and I still felt called to do this journey,” Burtner said. “I feel a strong connection with her.”

Though she was baptized as a youth, Alicia Passmore of Baltimore was not confirmed and was raised without faith. She has since returned to church and will be confirmed next April. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is her confirmation saint.

“I feel a deep connection with Mother Seton,” Passmore said. “We have a very similar story.”

The walking pilgrims also visited Jubilee Year of Hope shrines in Baltimore, including the Baltimore Basilica, the National Shrine of St. Alphonsus Liguori, St. Jude Shrine, and St. Mary’s Spiritual Center and Historic Site on Paca Street, where Mother Seton Lived for a year.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was born in 1774 in New York City. She married, had five children, and became a widow in 1803 when her husband died from tuberculosis. Formerly an Episcopalian, she became Catholic in 1805 and moved to Baltimore, traveling to Emmitsburg in 1809, where she founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph’s and began the St. Joseph’s School. She was canonized Sept. 14, 1975, by St. Pope Paul VI.

In addition to the pilgrimage from Baltimore to Emmitsburg, this year’s Camino of Maryland, which featured a group of pilgrims who walked their 14-day, 218-mile pilgrimage from Point Lookout to the Seton Shrine in Emmitsburg, was also set to arrive in Emmitsburg June 22, the Feast of Corpus Christi.

The pilgrims were scheduled to celebrate Mass and partake in a eucharistic procession together.

Cutline for featured image: Rob Judge, executive director of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Maryland, leads pilgrims on the 55-mile “Footsteps of Mother Seton” walk June 20, 2025. (OSV News photo/Kevin J. Parks, Catholic Review)