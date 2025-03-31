Pope to Jubilee pilgrims: God acts even when we do not see the results

By Justin McLellan

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis encouraged pilgrim groups visiting Rome for the Holy Year to be witnesses of hope and trust in God’s faithfulness, especially in moments of discouragement.

“God acts, even when we do not immediately see the results,” the pope wrote to pilgrims from the Czech Republic. “The history of your saints teaches us this; think of the perseverance of John of Nepomuk and many other witnesses of faith in your land.”

In a message sent March 29 to some 2,000 participants in the Czech national jubilee pilgrimage, Pope Francis reflected on the country’s deep Christian roots and the enduring legacy of saints such as Sts. Adalbert, Cyril, and Methodius.

He praised the pilgrims’ journey to Rome as a “concrete sign” of their desire to renew their faith, strengthen their bond with the successor of Peter, and “joyfully profess your adherence to the Lord, who always walks with us.”

“He supports us in trials and calls us to be witnesses of His peace and love,” the pope wrote. “He is faithful to His promises, and therefore hope does not disappoint!”

The pope encouraged the pilgrims to take inspiration from their saints, who “carried the light of the Gospel with courage and patience, even to places where it seemed impossible.” Their example, the pope’s message said, “teaches us that the Christian mission is not based on visible results, but on fidelity to God.”

“God asks us to offer the little that we are and have,” he wrote, invoking the Gospel image of the five loaves and two fish. “If we entrust it to the Lord with a generous heart, He will multiply it and make it fruitful in ways we cannot even imagine.”

Calling for a shared journey of faith between pastors and people, Pope Francis invited the Czech pilgrims to be “witnesses of peace and hope in a world that so greatly needs it — including in Europe.”

“Our faith is not only for ourselves,” he wrote, “but it is a gift to be shared joyfully.”

The pope also offered a message to some 1,700 pilgrims from the Diocese of Rieti in central Italy March 29, expressing hope that their visit to the tombs of Sts. Peter and Paul and passage through the Holy Door would “help you to understand and welcome ever more the love of God, source and reason of true joy.”

“To the weakest and most in need, we are called to bear witness to this love that, like a living flame, gives strength to the journey of life,” he wrote.

He encouraged the faithful of Rieti to be “witnesses of hope every day, in the different ecclesial and existential settings where you live, in order to contribute to building a more fraternal and supportive world.”

Cutline for featured image: A pilgrim takes a photo of St. Peter’s Basilica while standing in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 26, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)