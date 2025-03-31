Scroll Top

Pope to Jubilee pilgrims: God acts even when we do not see the results

March 31, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis encouraged pilgrim groups visiting Rome for the Holy Year to be witnesses of hope and trust in God’s faithfulness, especially in moments of discouragement.

“God acts, even when we do not immediately see the results,” the pope wrote to pilgrims from the Czech Republic. “The history of your saints teaches us this; think of the perseverance of John of Nepomuk and many other witnesses of faith in your land.”

In a message sent March 29 to some 2,000 participants in the Czech national jubilee pilgrimage, Pope Francis reflected on the country’s deep Christian roots and the enduring legacy of saints such as Sts. Adalbert, Cyril, and Methodius.

He praised the pilgrims’ journey to Rome as a “concrete sign” of their desire to renew their faith, strengthen their bond with the successor of Peter, and “joyfully profess your adherence to the Lord, who always walks with us.”

“He supports us in trials and calls us to be witnesses of His peace and love,” the pope wrote. “He is faithful to His promises, and therefore hope does not disappoint!”

The pope encouraged the pilgrims to take inspiration from their saints, who “carried the light of the Gospel with courage and patience, even to places where it seemed impossible.” Their example, the pope’s message said, “teaches us that the Christian mission is not based on visible results, but on fidelity to God.”

“God asks us to offer the little that we are and have,” he wrote, invoking the Gospel image of the five loaves and two fish. “If we entrust it to the Lord with a generous heart, He will multiply it and make it fruitful in ways we cannot even imagine.”

Calling for a shared journey of faith between pastors and people, Pope Francis invited the Czech pilgrims to be “witnesses of peace and hope in a world that so greatly needs it — including in Europe.”

“Our faith is not only for ourselves,” he wrote, “but it is a gift to be shared joyfully.”

The pope also offered a message to some 1,700 pilgrims from the Diocese of Rieti in central Italy March 29, expressing hope that their visit to the tombs of Sts. Peter and Paul and passage through the Holy Door would “help you to understand and welcome ever more the love of God, source and reason of true joy.”

“To the weakest and most in need, we are called to bear witness to this love that, like a living flame, gives strength to the journey of life,” he wrote.

He encouraged the faithful of Rieti to be “witnesses of hope every day, in the different ecclesial and existential settings where you live, in order to contribute to building a more fraternal and supportive world.”

Cutline for featured image: A pilgrim takes a photo of St. Peter’s Basilica while standing in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 26, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022