Pilgrimage ignites faith, inspires hearts across the diocese

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

With public processions, faith-filled celebrations, and deep devotion, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage made its way through the Diocese of Dallas June 3-5, drawing Catholics from across the diocese into communion with Christ and marking a significant milestone in the U.S. Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival.

The pilgrimage, an eight-week journey from Indianapolis to Los Angeles, is part of an initiative that seeks to renew the Church in the United States by enkindling a living relationship with Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

The Diocese of Dallas leg of the pilgrimage, a collaborative effort supported by Bishop Edward J. Burns and coordinated by the Ministries Office under the direction of Peter J. Ductrám, senior director of ministries, began June 3 in Oklahoma City, where Father Martin Castañeda, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Parish in Sherman, received the monstrance from Archbishop Paul S. Coakley during a special Mass at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. The moment marked a symbolic handoff in a historic journey intended to rekindle eucharistic devotion across the nation.

From there, the eight perpetual pilgrims — young adults committed to walking the entire route of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage — accompanied by clergy and lay faithful, traveled to Sherman, where they were greeted by hundreds of faithful for a eucharistic procession from downtown Sherman to St. Mary Catholic Parish, one of four churches designated by Bishop Burns as pilgrimage sites for the Jubilee Year of Hope. The pilgrimage’s journey through the diocese would stop at the other three sites: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Corsicana, Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Church in Dallas, and the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas.



‘Symbol of hope’

In Sherman, the evening included the eucharistic procession, celebration of Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, and a young adult faith and fellowship event. In addition, overnight adoration was held in St. Mary Catholic Church.

For Sarah Stoll, a parishioner of St. Mary from nearby Durant, Oklahoma, the experience was deeply meaningful. She and her fiancé, Jeffrey Randolph, walked in the procession together.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that we get to see this, and it’s coming not only through this area, but coming to our home parish. It means a lot to us,” said Stoll, noting that Father Castañeda, who participated in the handoff in Oklahoma, will also celebrate the couple’s wedding Mass in October. “So, it’s really special to us that he’s been a part of this big day.”

Stoll called the pilgrimage trek across the country a symbol of hope.

“I think seeing something like the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, which is traveling across the states, is a symbol of hope for a country that is really in need of it,” she explained. “Hopefully, by just having it passing through and seeing all these people coming out to share their faith together, it will strengthen our faith; bring in some vocations for the priesthood; and for others that are called to the faith, hopefully they can see that there’s a big family here.”

“It’s a time of fellowship and a beautiful way to just celebrate our faith,” Randolph agreed.

David Whelan, a parishioner of St. Mary, attended the procession and celebrations with his children Henry, 9, and Margaret, 12. He said the pilgrimage was a meaningful step in both his and their spiritual journeys.

“I think the experience at this point is the most important part, just learning what all of this is about,” Whelan said. “It’s not going to deepen into something profound in their faith until they’re quite a bit older, but this is where it all begins.”

Father Castañeda expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to host the pilgrimage.

“I am thankful for this beautiful opportunity to have the eucharistic pilgrimage run through our parish,” Father Castañeda said. “How beautiful and exciting it is to see so many wonderful people here.”

For the Sherman priest, the pilgrimage visit to his parish coincided with the eighth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

“How wonderful it is to have this as a gift — traveling to Oklahoma and actively participating in the procession there and being able to celebrate Mass at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City,” he said. “It was beautiful.”

Father Castañeda praised the local turnout in Sherman, calling it a sign of the growth of the Church in north Texas.

“To see all these wonderful people come out, it really reflects how our faith is growing. This pilgrimage brings people from all over, not just the Diocese of Dallas, but Texas and beyond,” he said. “How beautiful is it to see people’s faith and devotion to the Eucharist, to Christ, to Jesus, and their desire to profess their faith?”

Witnessing that devotion proved an emotional moment for the Sherman pastor.

“I was brought to tears as I was holding up the Eucharist and I was looking out to see all the pilgrims and people moving into the church after the procession,” Father Castañeda said. “I was like, ‘Wow, Lord, build it and they will come.’ Sure enough, they are here.”

Coming home

For Charlie McCullough, a perpetual pilgrim who took time away from his mechanical engineering career in Austin to help lead the pilgrimage this summer, the stop at St. Mary Catholic Church served as a return to where his faith journey began.

“I was baptized here. I grew up going to Mass here. This is the parish that really gave me the seeds of my faith,” McCullough, whose family would later move and become parishioners at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Community in McKinney, said. “This is my diocese, and it’s a beautiful gift to be at home where my faith began.”

McCullough served on the inaugural National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in 2024, traveling the St. Juan Diego route. In both journeys, he has witnessed the impact on the faithful, particularly young Catholics.

“The young members of the Church are eager for a relationship with Christ,” McCullough said. “These events and this pilgrimage are ways that He can reach them, and they in turn get to show their love for Him.”

‘A miracle for us’

The pilgrimage continued June 4 traveling the length of the diocese for a morning Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Parishioners Jackie and Jonas Schwartz were among the many who gathered in prayer at the Corsicana parish.

“We just wanted to be a part of this eucharistic celebration and be a part of this national pilgrimage,” Jackie said.

“I’m just really proud of my parish,” Jonas added. “I was proud of the way my parish welcomed [others], and how beautiful the music and celebration were,” noting friends from nearby St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Ennis also attended.

Dr. Joe McNally, a parishioner of Immaculate Conception since 1963, paused in front of the Corsicana parish to take a photo of the holy doors. He described the designation of his home parish as a pilgrimage site combined with the visit from the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage as miraculous.

“For Jesus to come here to this humble, little rural parish that has been here for many, many years, and for us to be designated a pilgrimage site by the bishop — it’s just been an amazing honor and experience,” he said. “It’s truly been a miracle for us.”

Dr. McNally underscored the Eucharist’s power to inspire a return to faith, especially among young people. Recalling his granddaughter’s experience at the Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, he said she called adoration of the Eucharist the most impactful moment at DCYC.

“There were 1,600 teenagers in total silence with the lights down. When the lights came up, she said there was a lot of crying, intense emotion,” Dr. McNally said. “So, that’s the way back, right? That’s what is going to draw people in, and it is what is drawing people here today.”

‘Love of our faith’

The pilgrimage then moved to Saint Basil the Great Byzantine Catholic Church in Irving, an Eastern Rite parish, and concluded the day with a eucharistic procession and Mass at Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Church in Oak Cliff.

Noelia Medellin and Alberto Flores volunteered in the Oak Cliff parish with the decoration and logistics for hosting the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. The couple attended the procession and adoration service along with their four children.

“Now is the time for us as a Church to come together and pray for our immigrant community,” Medellin, a native of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, said. “This is our Church, God protect us; bless each immigrant, because each of them carries a story while walking beside You today and all of us are together in this plea.”

“The Eucharist is the center of our faith,” Simon Gonzalez, a member of the Divine Mercy ministry at Nuestra Señora del Pilar, added. “We came because we need our community to get out and come together to adore our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Hundreds gathered outside St. Jude Chapel in downtown Dallas on June 5 for an early morning procession to the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. After eucharistic adoration, a solemn noon Mass was celebrated before the pilgrimage departed for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Among the participants in the procession was Elida Adrian, a parishioner of the cathedral, who brought her four children, ages 5 to 15.

“As a parent, I have the commitment to teach them my faith, so it’s better for them to start early,” Adrian said. “Someday, they are going to grow up and move. Hopefully, the one thing that I can leave them is just a love of our faith.”

Despite the early hour, her children were eager to attend, especially her 15-year-old daughter, inspired by diocesan social media posts highlighting the pilgrimage’s journey through the diocese.

“She was like, ‘Mom, let’s go!’ I was so touched that she was excited to be a part of this,” Adrian said. “It’s important for them to see people around them who share their faith… to see that they are a part of a bigger Church.”

After traveling to the dioceses of Dallas, Fort Worth, San Angelo, and El Paso, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage departed Texas on June 11 for New Mexico, continuing its westward journey to arrive in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on June 20. In its wake, the pilgrims leave behind a trail of grace, renewed faith, and a message of hope.

“Jesus Christ answers every desire of our hearts. He has a plan for us, and He will answer every single prayer we have,” McCullough said. “There’s nothing as exciting as life with Christ.”

Cutline for featured image: Hundreds of Catholics from parishes throughout the Diocese of Dallas process through the streets of downtown Dallas during a procession from St. Jude Chapel to the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on June 5 as part of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage’s journey through the diocese. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)