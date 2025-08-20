Scroll Top

The Jubilee of Youth: Across the diocese

August 20, 2025

By Amy White 
The Texas Catholic 

ROME — Traveling from the Diocese of Dallas to the city of Rome, pilgrim groups from schools and parishes across north Texas made a big showing at the Vatican’s Jubilee of Youth, July 28-Aug. 3. 

Hailing from the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 27 pilgrims, as well as their spiritual director Father William Mobley, attended the Jubilee event, an experience that included an overnight stay at Tor Vergata for a prayer vigil with the Holy Father Aug. 2. 

“It’s definitely been a very big experience and a huge blessing to each and every one of us in every way,” Chase Ramsey, a cathedral pilgrim, said of the experience.  

Led by Deacon Michael Friske, 15 pilgrims from St. Ann Catholic Church in Kaufman also attended the program of events. The group spent its time abroad visiting sacred spaces in both Rome and Assisi and walking through the Holy Doors of the papal basilicas. 

“It was such a beautiful and special moment for everyone walking through those doors, just being able to receive the gifts that the Church has authorized for us,” Avilene Aceves, a pilgrim with St. Ann, said. “It was a very memorable moment.”  

Accompanied by Deacon Ryan Sales and Father Kevin Wilwert, pilgrims from the University of Dallas in Irving numbered among the Jubilee goers as well. The group of 17 pilgrims visited the four papal basilicas, climbed the Holy Steps in Rome, and participated in the Jubilee events.

“For me, it was so important to participate in this Jubilee Year,” said Jacob Harbour, a UD alumnus traveling with the group. “That theme — ‘Pilgrims of hope,’ and that ‘hope does not disappoint,’ coming from Romans 5 — it really struck a chord within me.” 

Another delegation of Diocese of Dallas Jubilee pilgrims was a group of nearly 50 parishioners from Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish.  

“I find this experience really beautiful,” Leslie Judith Martinez, who traveled with the group, said of the Jubilee, “because whenever I’m at home, in school, I see how I’m the only one — I’m the only one who’s in the Neocatechumenal Way, the only one who’s Catholic — but coming here… makes me see that there’s people all around the world that are sharing the same experience.” 

Cutline for featured image: A crowd of pilgrims is gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of Youth’s Holy Mass of Welcome July 29.

