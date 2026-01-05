Skip to main content Scroll Top

Vatican sees record number of visitors during Jubilee year, officials say

January 5, 2026

By Josephine Peterson
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — An estimated 33 million visitors and pilgrims came to the Vatican to celebrate the Jubilee Year, exceeding early forecasts, officials said at a news conference at the Vatican Jan. 5.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s section for new evangelization and chief organizer of the 2025 Holy Year, said the figure is based on estimates from a study by Roma Tre University, online registrations for the Holy Year, and the number of people who passed through the Holy Doors of Rome’s major basilicas and attended papal events.

By the time the Holy Year ends Jan. 6, he said, at least 33 million people will have taken part, which breaks down to more than 90,000 people a day. The period with the most pilgrims in Rome was during the Jubilee of Young People from July 21 to Aug. 10, which registered more than 13 million people.

Early estimates had expected that the Jubilee Year would bring 30 million to 35 million visitors to the Vatican. The city saw about 22 million people come to Rome in 2024, Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, said during the news conference.

Based on data collected solely from registered pilgrims, visitors from the United States ranked second only to Italy, accounting for nearly 13 percent of the total number of registered visitors, Archbishop Fisichella said. Pilgrims from more than 185 countries participated in the Jubilee Year.

“It is inevitable that such a milestone also brings with it an assessment of this year, which in many respects has been extraordinary. Begun under Pope Francis, the Jubilee concludes under Pope Leo XIV,” the archbishop said in Italian. “The funeral and the new election were added to the entire Jubilee program, showing the whole world the ability to act with determination and confidence amid an exceptional series of events.”

Archbishop Fisichella thanked Rome’s officials for their hard work in supporting the inflow of visitors, and said that the increase also led to increased visitor rates across the city’s tourist sites.

Gualtieri agreed, saying it was a year of unprecedented tourism across the city. To accommodate the Jubilee Year and the influx of visitors, construction crews completed 110 projects across Rome, including the restoration of historic squares, monuments, and holy sites.

Lamberto Giannini, Rome’s prefect, who coordinates maintaining law and order in the city, said that city and Vatican teams worked together to complete the many construction projects “without serious accidents or workplace injuries and with extensive oversight to prevent mafia infiltration — something clearly possible given the scale of the investments.”

Vatican leaders have already begun planning the next Jubilee Year, which will take place in 2033 to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of the death and resurrection of Jesus.

“The journey, therefore, is not finished,” Archbishop Fisichella said. “This was only a significant step, preparing the way for another event of grace that must be planned with foresight and a strong awareness of an upcoming global event.”

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, which organized the different Jubilees during the Holy Year, speaks during a press conference at the Vatican Jan. 5, presenting a summary of the Holy Year ahead of its official conclusion on Jan. 6. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

