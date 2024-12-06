Scroll Top
Pilgrims walk miles to pay homage to St. Francis Xavier in a once-in-a-decade exposition of relics
December 6, 2024

By Michael Gonsalves
OSV News

Michael Fernandes has walked 68 miles through jungles across hills and crossed a river in the blazing sun to honor St. Francis Xavier on his solemn feast day Mass in Old Goa, the former Portuguese capital in western India.

The 49-year-old Catholic joined some 15,000 pilgrims, including people from other faiths, for the Dec. 3 feast Mass of the saint known as GoenchoSaib, or protector of Goa, whose relics are now exposed in a once-in-a-decade event.

“I have heard and seen many miracles. I come here to thank the saint,” Fernandes, who is from the St. Ignatius Church in Sangargalli village, told UCA News.

He said God had blessed him with “a good clerical job” and his son Roland had recently cleared “one of the toughest exams in India for becoming a chartered accountant.”

Fernandes was among some 1,400 men and women, comprising Catholics, Protestants, Hindus, and Muslims, who joined the Padayatra (walking pilgrimage) to reach the historical 16th-century Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. The saint’s relics have been on display for 45 days since Nov. 21, an event happening once a decade since 1964.

Joining the pilgrimage from villages and towns in neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka states, each one covered 68 to 155 miles on foot. It took them four to seven days to reach Old Goa.

“This is my 32nd walking pilgrimage and my wife Carina’s 23rd,” Fernandes said.

Every year around the St. Francis Xavier feast on Dec. 3, hundreds of pilgrims walk long distances from neighboring dioceses — defying the tropical sun — to pay homage to the saint who performed many miracles and pioneered the missionary effort in Asia and who was based in Goa in 1541–49.

This year marked the 18th exposition of the relics of the 16th-century Spanish saint who co-founded the Society of Jesus and traveled tirelessly to countries as far apart as India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China, and Japan.

Jesuit Father Benito Fernandes led a group of 120 pilgrims, including men, women, and children, from his own St. Ignatius Church and neighboring parishes in the Belgaum Diocese.

He said this is the 32nd walking pilgrimage for members of his parish. “The youngest pilgrim is a 13-year-old boy and the oldest is a 73-year-old parishioner,” Father Fernandes told UCA News.

The priest said Jacklyn Minoj, 60, and Eric D’Mello, 45, who had healed from serious illnesses, walked barefoot to keep their special vow and intention to the saint.

And there was Brian Lima from Kuwait, who flew in specially to join the pilgrimage.

Catholic Guru Santaji, co-founder of the Old Goa Padayatra, told UCA News that nearly 1,000 Catholics, Protestants, Hindus, and Muslims, accompanied by 15 priests, had walked 155 miles from different parishes and villages in Maharashtra.

He said this was his 43rd Padayatra, and it was getting bigger and bigger.

“We started the pilgrimage early at dawn and en route halted at the Hindu temples, schools, and Catholic parishes to spend the nights,” 73-year-old Santaji said.

He said they sang bhajans (devotional songs), prayed, and blessed people. “People of all faiths welcome us by washing our feet and also join us in prayers,” he added.

The lay leader, who has led the annual pilgrimages for the past 42 years, said people join the pilgrimage because of their deep faith and the favors received through the saint’s intercession.

It was his first pilgrimage for Jerome Andrade, a 72-year-old former banker, and he admitted it was tough walking the long distance.

“But all the pain and aches disappeared when I came face to face with the saint,” he said.

John Alvares, a 68-year-old businessman who employs 50 people in his factory making industrial valves, said he never missed any of the last ten decennial expositions starting from 1964.

Not even when he had a heart attack. “I survived it and still made it to Old Goa to thank the saint,” he said.

There was no greater joy and satisfaction than “touching the feet” of the saint for 61-year-old Cyril Carvalho, who has never missed a single Padayatra in the past 21 years.

“My wife, too, has been joining me for the last five years,” he added with a smile.

Father Henry Falcao, diocesan convenor of the 18th Exposition Committee, told UCA News that the pilgrims come on foot from near and far, including from parishes within the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

“It is out of deep faith (that) they seek blessings and pay homage to the saint,” he added.

The exposition of relics will end on Jan. 5, 2025.

Cutline for featured image: Indian priests and devotees carry the remains of the 16th century Jesuit St. Francis Xavier from Bom Jesus Basilica to Se Cathedral in Goa, India, Nov. 21, 2004. The exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s remains happens once in 10 years. In 2024, they are displayed from Nov. 21, and the special event ends Jan. 5, 2025. (OSV News photo/Arko Datta, Reuters)

