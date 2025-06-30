Scroll Top

Senior Spotlight: Gaby Gonzalez

June 30, 2025

By Jeff Miller
Special to The Texas Catholic

“I’m the kind of person where you stand on the shoulders of your ancestors,” Bishop Dunne Catholic School’s Gaby Gonzalez said the morning of her graduation two weeks ago. Of the dozens of relatives who preceded her at the high school during the past 60 years, no shoulders are broader than those of her paternal grandfather.

Albert Gonzalez was a member of Dunne’s Class of 1965, the first Falcon high school seniors to attend for all four years following the school’s founding in 1961.

“He’s my biggest inspiration,” Gonzalez, whose family attends St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Oak Cliff, said. “None of this would have been possible without him.”

For this year’s graduating Gonzalez, “this” refers to a high school experience that included being vice-president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, president of both the mental awareness group and the Spanish Honor Society, a member of the science club, and an athlete participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, and track.

Asked to identify a particular highlight of her time at Bishop Dunne, she pointed to a trip to Orlando, Florida, during her junior year with Brad Baker’s acclaimed Geographic Information Systems program to attend a national Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence conference that included the presentation of a project on school safety.

“It reminded me that education can be fun,” Gonzalez said. “We ended up expanding the project this year a lot. It’s kind of heart-warming.”

Gonzalez’s parents, Albert and Teresa, graduated from Dunne during the 1980s.

Her grandfather went to work with his father and brother in the family business, Gonzalez Funeral Home on Stemmons Freeway in downtown Dallas. It is now run by Gonzalez’s father.

She said her grandfather “made me believe in myself.”

Gonzalez’s initial exposure to Bishop Dunne came as a third grader attending the elementary school at nearby St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Her music teacher brought the class over, and Gonzalez recalls playing the piano in the auditorium.

She said she initially was not sure she would enjoy attending a relatively small high school like Dunne.

“But it gives you more ability to do whatever,” she said. “You can dabble in this; and if you don’t like it, you can do this; and I just happened to like a lot of things. I just think there’s a lot more personal attention when you go to a smaller school.”

Gonzalez seeks a similar experience in college. She is headed for Trinity University in San Antonio after previously thinking she would enroll at a much larger school. She plans to double major in accounting and political science.

“I love math, want to stick with it, eventually get an MBA,” Gonzalez said. As for political science, “There’s something about the study of other people.

“If I don’t go to business school after, I’m going to go to law school.”

This goal certainly will make her relatives proud.

Cutline for featured image: Gaby Gonzalez, pictured May 23 at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, carries on a family tradition with her graduation from the Oak Cliff school. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

Querida Mamá: ‘hoy nos graduamos las dos’

Luz Flores trabajó sin descanso para ver a su hija graduarse de una escuela católica. La joven supo pagarle con…

13 Jun 2022
A mother’s love fuels graduate’s path to success

Years of hard work, determination and prayers culminated in a celebration on May 27 for Luz Flores as her daughter Cielo Martínez walked the stage as a member of the Bishop Dunne Catholic School Class of 2022. That celebration, though, would not have been possible without a combination of a family’s perseverance and a Catholic community’s helping hand.

18 Jul 2022
Family, faith inspire new teacher’s desire to give back

Faith, family and community. Lola Rodriguez credits those three aspects of her life with inspiring her to answer the call to become a Catholic school teacher.

25 Aug 2022
Upgraded labs offer new opportunities for Bishop Dunne students

Students at Bishop Dunne Catholic School have long benefitted from the technological expertise of instructors Brad Baker and David Beattie. The school’s recent $375,000 upgrade of the labs in which their classes are taught will take that advantage to a higher level.

26 Sep 2022
Bishop Dunne teachers come together to create aid for injured student

Necessity combined with some quick-thinking innovation by staff members led to creation of a tool to help Bishop Dunne Catholic School senior Sylvester Lopez stay on track after an injury to his writing hand.

21 Apr 2023
Retiring Bishop Dunne president leaves legacy of faith, fellowship

Mary Beth Marchiony’s five-year tenure at Bishop Dunne Catholic School will end in June with the veteran educator’s retirement. It began with a lengthy to-do list and will conclude in much the same frenetic manner.

14 Jun 2023
Graduate Spotlight: Alex Rodriguez, Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Growing up in a devout Catholic home, Alex Rodriguez has always seen Easter weekend as a time of great celebration of his faith and his family. Rodriguez had even more reason to celebrate this year.

05 Jul 2023
Bishop Dunne students tap talents to enhance diocesan security

A win/win is how Diocese of Dallas Director of Security and Emergency Management Manny Sanchez described a security project partnership between his office and Bishop Dunne Catholic School’s geographic information systems class students.

26 Jan 2024
Inspiring Holy Trinity students to develop talents, passion for learning

With the observance of Catholic Schools Week each year, communities take time to celebrate all that endears them to their Catholic school — faith, fellowship, and academic success.
One aspect that makes Holy Trinity Catholic School special to its community is its focus on its “specials,” a term principal Kaitlyn Aguilar uses to describe the school’s co-curricular classes.

08 Feb 2024
Crusader Promise offers automatic acceptance to local Catholic school students

The University of Dallas has established an automatic acceptance rule for meritorious students of local Catholic schools: the Crusader Promise.

28 Feb 2024
SMU Spanish-language students teach St. Cecilia students to create mini-eclipses

Qué es un eclipse solar? Students at St. Cecilia Catholic School in Oak Cliff prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse in English and Spanish, with an assist from SMU Spanish-language students on April 2. The university students led the lesson in both English and Spanish and guided the students in building a model.

04 Apr 2024
Student missionaries fuel faith through service in Costa Rica

When missionaries on the Diocesan Youth Mission Trip arrived in Costa Rica on June 5, they began their trip wide-eyed and unsure. Many of the high school students had never left the United States; some had never engaged in hard labor or gone without certain creature comforts. Stepping into an unfamiliar country with simple amenities and a slower pace of life, many of these high schoolers found themselves homesick, uncomfortable, and uncertain at the beginning of their trip.

20 Jun 2024
All Saints Catholic School breaks ground on pre-kindergarten facility

The All Saints Catholic School community gathered May 23 to break ground on a new pre-kindergarten facility to help accommodate growing interest from prospective student families.

24 Jun 2024
Student’s club inspires community service among peers

“When I think of faith, I think of service,” said Isabella Martinez, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, as she reflected on her school’s Community Service Club. Martinez founded the club in the fall of 2023 to offer Catholic high school students like herself the opportunity to live their faith through service to their local community.

19 Jul 2024
School experience, mission trip inspire student’s journey of faith

When Kaden Polachek chose to attend Bishop Dunne Catholic School, he had his sights set on finding a school with a tradition of academic excellence and one that allowed him to stay connected with his Oak Cliff community of friends. At Bishop Dunne, Polachek discovered something more: the Catholic faith.

06 Feb 2025