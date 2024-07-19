Student’s club inspires community service among peers

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

“When I think of faith, I think of service,” said Isabella Martinez, a 17-year-old rising senior at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, as she reflected on her school’s Community Service Club. Martinez founded the club in the fall of 2023 to offer Catholic high school students like herself the opportunity to live their faith through service to their local community.

Martinez said she felt inspired to form the club after realizing that her peers were looking for opportunities to serve. She wanted to provide a way for local high school students to raise funds, donate supplies, and volunteer for good causes in their community.

“I’ve always been passionate about community service; and a lot of my friends wanted to get involved with community service… I was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we start this club?’” the student recalled. “I think it was definitely God’s path.”

With the encouragement of family and friends, Martinez formed the club, hosting the first club meeting on Nov. 13, 2023, with over 50 high school students in attendance.

“Honestly, I was surprised,” Martinez said. “It was really great to see that that many people wanted to help.”

‘Doing good’

The first meeting jumpstarted the club’s community service, catalyzing its baby hygiene kit donation drive, which collected more than 100 diapers, almost 10,000 baby wipes, and several other baby supplies to be donated to Hope Supply Company, an organization that supports homeless and at-risk children in north Texas.

Since then, the club has engaged in a slew of other charitable projects. Members assisted with Brother Bill’s Helping Hand’s after-school program by tutoring elementary students; they restocked shelves at Crossroads Community Services’ food pantry; and they hosted donation drives for important materials, donating 139 Spanish books and more than 30 blankets to Brother Bill’s Helping Hand and Hope Supply Community respectively.

“We are immensely grateful for [the club’s] support, which continues to empower us to create a nurturing environment where all students can thrive academically and socially,” said Analyssa Escobedo, youth and children’s program manager of Brother Bill’s Helping Hand. “The impact of their donation and volunteer efforts extends far beyond monetary value, leaving a legacy of kindness and solidarity that inspires both our students and staff alike.”

Recalling her favorite project so far, Martinez spoke of gardening at the Liberty Street Garden with New Friends New Life in May.

“It was hard work, but I loved it,” she said. “The garden goes to people who can’t afford food. It was just good knowing that we were helping out, because we were planting plants.”

Isabella Fantauzzi, vice president of the club, shared about her experience working at the garden alongside about 20 other high school students that day.

“Since so many students were there to volunteer; we got the amount of work done in one day that it would have taken the people who work there almost two weeks to complete,” she said. “Seeing how grateful and appreciative everyone we help is [has had] the greatest impact on me.”

Martinez said that, in the course of the club’s first year, she has witnessed the positive transformation of many of the student members—some of whom initially joined simply to fulfill their service hour requirements.

“They’re like, I need service hours, right?” she explained. “But then, when they leave, they’re like, ‘Woah, I’m going to do this again.’ I think it’s a feeling of fulfillment… We’re doing good. It’s for a good cause.”

Fantauzzi agreed.

“Being in this club has impacted me because it has shown me how much just a little of my time can have a positive effect on others,” she said.

‘Everyone can help out’

Since its inception, the club has grown to about 80 members, Martinez said; and she’d like to welcome many more.

“This year, we’re trying to work in middle school too,” she shared. “We actually have had a couple of parents email, reaching out for their middle schoolers to come help volunteer.”

The club has already organized a couple of opportunities for middle school students, as well as families, to give back.

“This month, I’m actually trying to push for a family volunteer opportunity. So, maybe bring your parents or your grandparents, past alumni,” Martinez said. “I want everyone to be involved in the community… We’re the Bishop Dunne Community Service Club, but everyone can help out. It’s not just for Bishop Dunne students.”

“I want people to find out at the club that they have a passion for helping others,” she added. “I want people to realize they’re blessed and develop a passion.”

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Bishop Dunne Community Service Club pose for a photo during their volunteer project at Liberty Street Garden on May 11. (Courtesy photo)