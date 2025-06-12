Annual dinner celebrates Catholic school educators

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

RICHARDSON — From the age of 12, Daniel Harrelson has known he wanted to be a band director. Now in his 11th year at Bishop Dunne Catholic School, that lifelong calling has earned him recognition among his peers. Harrelson, who serves as director of bands at Bishop Dunne, was named one of three Distinguished Educators of the Year April 25 during the 2025 Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools Distinguished Educator of the Year dinner, held in the parish hall of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

“I’m humbled, grateful, and truly surprised by this,” Harrelson said, “because I know how deeply all these teachers love their students, just as I do.”

Joining Harrelson as Distinguished Educators of the Year were Alicia Yaliweisei, second grade teacher and Primary Years Programme coordinator at Holy Family Catholic Academy in Irving, and Marta Munoz, Spanish teacher at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Honorable mention went to Linda Jurik, second grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Waxahachie, and Anne Hill, Wonder Enrichment Program teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School. In addition, distinguished educator nominees from each of the diocesan schools were recognized for their dedication to forming students in faith, discipline, and excellence.

“Our theme this year is Be Transformed,” Dr. Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools, told attendees to the award dinner. “It reminds us that Catholic education is not merely academic. It is formative. Every day in classrooms across our diocese, we witness the transformation of hearts, minds, and spirits as students grow closer to Christ and discover the fullness of who God calls them to be.”

Hammel reminded educators that this mission is not carried out alone.

“It takes all of us — pastors, administrators, educators, families, and benefactors — united in purpose and in faith,” she said. “It is in that unity that we are truly better together.”

Bishop Edward J. Burns echoed that spirit of unity and gratitude.

“As the shepherd of the Diocese of Dallas, I will tell you our Catholic schools make us proud,” he said, “and with all that you do, this is indeed an opportunity for us to rejoice, especially with the educators who are recognized this evening.”

Munoz has taught at Holy Trinity in 1998 and has remained rooted in the school community ever since. Her work, she said, is driven by faith and a spirit of humble service.

“My faith as a Christian leads me to humbly serve the community in which I have been involved for many years,” she said.

Being named a Distinguished Educator of the Year is not just a personal achievement, Munoz said, but also a source of encouragement as she continues her mission as an educator within the diocese.

“It is a great honor for me to represent the oldest school in the Dallas community and be recognized as an Educator of the Year,” she said. “This recognition encourages my motivation to continue improving and achieving goals.”

In addition to being Bishop Dunne’s band director for more than a decade, Harrelson has also served as chair of the school’s music department for nine years. He credits Neale Bartee, one of his mentors in college at Arkansas State University, as being instrumental in his approach to education, demonstrating what a music teacher can do to show the love of Christ.

“His faith and teaching style always encouraged me look to our great teacher as an example,” he said, adding that he decided in college that his focus was not to teach music, but to use music to bring his students closer to God. “Being at Bishop Dunne has meant so much to me… Getting to know my students, making music with them, and sharing the good news of Christ each day is truly a dream come true.”

In receiving the award, Harrelson expressed gratitude to his Bishop Dunne colleagues, administrators, parents, and students.

“This recognition is a powerful reminder of how richly blessed I am to serve in this community,” he said, “and it deepens my commitment to continue growing, serving, and giving all I can for the good of my students and to the glory of God.”

With 42 years in education, 12 of them at Holy Family Catholic Academy, Yaliweisei called being named a Distinguished Educator of the Year a “profound honor.”

“It signifies a commitment to shaping students’ hearts and minds in alignment with the values of faith, service, and academic excellence,” Yaliweisei said. “Educators who receive such recognition are celebrated for their dedication to fostering a Christ-centered learning environment, where students are encouraged to grow spiritually and intellectually.”

At HFCA, Yaliweisei said she integrates Catholic teaching into every aspect of her classroom.

“Religion is at the forefront of my lessons. My class cannot go without Jesus — not one day,” she said, explaining that students learn about a new saint daily, pray the rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy, and are encouraged to bring faith home to their families. “My work is not just about teaching subjects. It’s about instilling values that prepare students for both college and a life of purpose.”

Yaliweisei credits her success to the support of HFCA principal Kristy Martinez and Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church pastor Father Jacob Dankasa.

“She is a true shepherd of young souls,” Father Dankasa said of Yaliweisei. “She embodies what it means to be a teacher in the fullest sense — educating minds, forming hearts, and shaping future disciples of Christ.”

The April 25 dinner culminated with a prayer of thanksgiving led by Bishop Burns for the work of Catholic educators across the diocese.

“We thank You, Lord, for the gift of Catholic education and for our educators that we honor tonight. Bless them for their dedication, their patience, their commitment, their unwavering faithfulness, and the heart that they bring to Catholic education,” the bishop prayed. “Let this evening be a celebration of the good work You have begun in them, and a reminder that You grace us with Your presence.”

Cutline for featured image: Recipients of the 2025 Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools Distinguished Educator of the Year awards are, from left, Marta Munoz of Holy Trinity Catholic School, Daniel Harrelson of Bishop Dunne Catholic School, and Alicia Yaliweisei of Holy Family Catholic Academy in Irving. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)