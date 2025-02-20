Clifford honored as Texas bishops’ ‘Teacher of the Year’

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Mark Clifford prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

On Jan. 28, however, Clifford found himself thrust into the center of attention as students, faculty, and families gathered to celebrate the longtime Bishop Dunne Catholic School teacher. Joined by Bishop Edward J. Burns and Dr. Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of Dallas Catholic Schools, the Bishop Dunne community came together to honor Clifford for being named the 2025 Texas Catholic Conference Bishops’ High School Teacher of the Year.

“It’s overwhelming, because I know there are so many amazing teachers out there,” Clifford said, “but this honor affirms that I’m doing what God has called me to do.”

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Teachers of the Year award recognizes outstanding educators in Catholic schools across Texas. Each year, the Texas bishops select an elementary teacher and a high school teacher who demonstrate exceptional dedication to Catholic education, strong leadership, and a commitment to forming students in faith and academics. This marks the third time in five years that a Bishop Dunne teacher has earned the honor, something Bishop Dunne president Gabriel Moreno said highlights the school’s commitment to academic excellence and outstanding educators.

“Our school is committed to providing students with teachers who genuinely care about their success, and Mr. Clifford exemplifies that commitment,” Moreno said. “He goes above and beyond to support his students academically and in extracurricular activities. He makes every student feel seen and valued, fostering an environment where all are encouraged to reach their full potential. Bishop Dunne is incredibly proud to have him on our faculty.”

Inspiring others

In his 14 years teaching at Bishop Dunne, Clifford has inspired students through his teaching of U.S. history, AP U.S. history, government, and AP government. A firm believer in project-based learning and real-world applications, Clifford said he strives to equip his students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“We have to adapt as teachers to what students want, and if we’re trying to prepare them for the future, a textbook just isn’t going to cut it,” Clifford said, explaining his shift to more project-based learning. “When students leave Bishop Dunne, they will be working in the real world—often in a project setting with other people. They have to learn how to collaborate, whether they want to or not, and project-based learning also allows for a lot of creativity.”

In addition to his work as a teacher, Clifford is deeply involved in Bishop Dunne’s community life. He serves as the student council moderator, chaperones numerous events, and assists with athletic programs, including his role as the statistician for the Bishop Dunne varsity boys baseball team.

“I’m always doing something with my students or something for Bishop Dunne—it’s just nonstop,” Clifford said. “There’s no place I’d rather be.”

Three of Clifford’s four children are students at the school.

“It’s a great opportunity and one that a lot of teachers don’t get,” Clifford said of having the chance to teach at the same school his children attend. “I’m very blessed to have that opportunity.”

Clifford’s passion for education and commitment to student success have made him a beloved teacher and mentor.

“He makes learning fun, serving as both a mentor and advocate,” Bishop Dunne student Ryder Smith said. “In student council, he encourages us to be the best leaders we can be, putting his whole heart into everything we do. His history classes are never boring, and I am constantly engaged, even with the many projects. I will forever be thankful for Mr. Clifford—he will always be one of the best teachers I’ve had.”

Louisa Hernandez, who graduated from Bishop Dunne in 2022, credits Clifford as being a mentor to her throughout her high school years.

“His constant support and encouragement pushed me to step outside my comfort zone and strive for success in all aspects of my life,” Hernandez said. “His ability to connect with students is unmatched, creating a special atmosphere in the classroom.

“I truly wouldn’t be the young adult I am today without his guidance and leadership.”

Cutline for featured image: The Bishop Dunne Catholic School community gathered Jan. 28 to celebrate teacher Mark Clifford, third from right, who was announced as the 2025 Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops’ High School Teacher of the Year. Pictured with Clifford are Stephen Guerrero, Bishop Dunne principal; Dr. Rebecca Hammel, Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools superintendent; Charlotte Clifford, Bishop Dunne freshman and his daughter; Sarah Clifford, his wife; Kristen Clifford, Bishop Dunne seventh grader and his daughter; Jeffrey Clifford, his son; Bishop Edward J. Burns, bishop of Dallas; and Gabriel Moreno, Bishop Dunne president. Not pictured is Clifford’s son, Timothy, a Bishop Dunne junior. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)