Diocese in the News, July 2025

The latest episode from the Diocese of Dallas captures a season filled with faith, celebration, and community.

It begins in West Dallas, where students at St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School welcomed Catholic musician Tony Melendez. His inspiring story of perseverance and praise left a lasting impression on all in attendance. Viewers are then taken to a vibrant celebration that highlights the rich cultural diversity of the diocese.

The episode also features a special beam-signing ceremony at the University of Texas at Dallas, marking progress on a new chapel for the growing campus faith community.

Finally, it follows the powerful three-day journey of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage through North Texas—an expression of devotion bringing people together across the region.

Through each story, the episode reflects how faith continues to shape lives and strengthen the bonds within the Diocese of Dallas.