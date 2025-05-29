Sharing laughter, music, inspiration, and faith

By Violeta Rocha

Special for Texas Catholic

April 30 was a very special day for third-grader Lourdes Rodriguez at St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School in West Dallas. Nicaraguan singer Tony Meléndez was on campus, playing the guitar with his feet and motivating students, administrators, and parents with his testimony of hope and faith.

The musician, motivational speaker, and author visited SMC as part of the St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School Speaker Series, a fundraising effort that allows the school to offer scholarships to some low-income families.

“He inspired me to think that I can do all the things I want to do and it doesn’t matter if someone makes fun of me,” the 9-year-old said after hearing Meléndez at the school’s gym. “The only thing that matters is that you are willing to do what you want and the fact that God’s grace is always with you,” she added.​

Meléndez, originally from Rivas, Nicaragua, was born without arms after his mother was prescribed thalidomide during pregnancy. The 63-year-old has cultivated a successful career of nearly 40 years in the United States and has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including special commendations from President Ronald Reagan, the State of California, and countless other civic and charitable organizations.

Despite his success, the Nicaraguan singer told SMC students that when he started to define his career path, he struggled with doubts and fears of being rejected.

“I didn’t want people to see me play the guitar with my feet,” recalled Meléndez, who discovered at the age of 16 that he enjoyed making music with his toes and stopped using the prosthetic arms he used as a child.

In the morning of April 30th, the singer shared moments of laughter and music with SMC students; and in the evening, he performed at The Terry Center of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas.

Meléndez said that the fear he initially felt when he decided to become a musician had disappeared at the age of 25 when he sang “Never Be the Same” while playing the guitar with his feet at a special performance for the late St. John Paul II during his visit to Los Angeles on September 15,1987.

“The Pope gave me a kiss and a hug,” Meléndez said, recalling that the Holy Father asked him to continue delivering hope with his music. “With those words from the Pope, God sent me into the world,” said Meléndez, who has visited 46 countries and has participated in 12 World Youth Days.

In recent years, the Nicaraguan has traveled with more than 100 youngsters from the U.S. in pilgrimages to the World Youth Day.

Seventh grader Mathew Barrera was among the group of five SMC students who volunteered on April 30 to help with Meléndez’s audio equipment.

He felt inspired by the words the musician shared with him and his classmates at SMC. “Tony invited us to have confidence in ourselves and work hard to achieve our dreams,” the 13-year old said.

Nazareth Yanez was invited to sing the song “Your Grace is Enough” next to Meléndez. Although she felt shy, the presence of Meléndez and his message of hope gave her enough confidence to sing in front of all her peers.

“I was really nervous at first, but I thought it would be nice to try something new, and it was really inspiring” she said.

In addition to the students, some of the parents came to the school to listen to Meléndez at SMC.

Lourdes Rodríguez’s mother, Verónica Vega, was one of them. She has been following Meléndez career for years; and the night before his performance at SMC, she felt very excited and couldn’t sleep.

“When Tony met Pope John Paul II, he challenged us to see that we can do many things,” she said. “His message is even stronger for us immigrants in the US,” added Vega, who was born in Acámbaro, Guanajuato, Mexico.

SMC Principal Victor Argueta said bringing Tony Meléndez to speak to his students was a gift for the entire school community.

“Someone like Tony unites us, because he lives a very inspiring life, is an example of faith, and the children have a connection with him because he looks real,” he said.

After sharing happy memories and music, Meléndez closed his talk inviting SMC students, parents, and teachers to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, and never give up. “If you feel God close to you, feel Him as real as you can, because He is there for you,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School students react as Catholic speaker and musician Tony Meléndez performs a humorous song encouraging them to hug a friend during a visit to the West Dallas school on April 30. Later that day, Melendez performed at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas as part of the St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School Speaker Series. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)