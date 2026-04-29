‘Spark of Hope’ highlights faith, service, and 70 years of impact

By Ilzydora Hernández

Special to The Texas Catholic

Hundreds of people gathered April 10 at The Westin Galleria Dallas for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas’ annual “Spark of Hope” event, a morning that recognized service and celebrated the organization’s 70-year history in the Diocese of Dallas.

Founded by Mike Pazzaglini, “Spark of Hope” has grown into a spiritual outreach opportunity. Over the years, the event has become a bridge bringing together longtime Vincentians to witness firsthand the impact of the organization’s work. It highlights key initiatives, shares stories of transformation, and invites others to serve those most in need.

This year’s event held special significance as it commemorated the organization’s 70th anniversary and introduced a new recognition, the “Distinguished Honoree Award,” presented to individuals who embody the Vincentian spirit of humble service and whose lives have been transformed by that mission.

The numbers behind the organization tell a powerful story. Across North Texas, 829 Vincentians have served 85,000 neighbors, dedicating 114,892 volunteer hours and completing 12,946 home visits. Through these efforts, the society has provided more than $36 million in assistance, ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

At the center of this year’s celebration was Sean Myers, named the 2026 Distinguished Honoree for his years of leadership and service.

“It’s not about you — it’s about the poor,” Myers said, his words reflecting what it means to be a Vincentian. “You encounter Christ in every home visitation.”

At the breakfast, Father Abbot Peter Verhalen, O. Cist., of Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey reminded attendees of that calling.

“We have a beautiful vocation as Vincentians,” he said, “to recognize the image of Christ in the poor people we serve.”

For Luis Gonzalez, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, the event reflected both mission and invitation. After leaving a corporate career to follow the mission God was placing him in, Gonzalez now leads the organization with a charism of faith and action.

“Lord, show me where you want me to be and I’ll be there,” Gonzalez said of his discernment. “It inspires me knowing that it is his will — that every day I get to serve him.”

He also emphasized the society’s role in fostering unity during a time of division.

“We don’t go out and judge or discriminate,” Gonzalez said. “Whoever the Lord brings to us, that’s who we are invited to serve.”

As the event concluded, Gonzalez said the message was clear: “Spark of Hope” reaffirms the Vincentians’ call to action. Looking ahead, he said the mission remains unchanged: “to continue to share the Good News of the Lord and draw ourselves closer to the people most in need.”

By honoring leaders like Myers and showcasing the reach of SVdP’s work, Gonzalez said the organization continues to invite others into its mission, keeping at its heart the people it serves and the work of Christ it is called to live out.

Cutline for featured image: From left, Bishop Edward J. Burns; Luis Gonzalez, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas; Sean Myers, recipient of the SVdP’s Distinguished Honoree Award; and Harry Storey pose for a photograph as Myers is presented the award during the society’s “Spark of Hope” breakfast April 10 at The Westin Galleria Dallas. (ESTEBAN GONZALEZ/Special Contributor)