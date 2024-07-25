Diocese in the News (Video)

In the inaugural episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the ordination of four men to the priesthood for the Diocese of Dallas in May 2024 as well the inaugural diocesan multicultural celebration, “Unity in Diversity,” a celebration of the richness of the diocese’s diverse cultures. In addition, we follow a group of student missionaries who traveled to Costa Rica as part of the Diocesan Youth Mission Trip in June.

“Diocese in the News” is a collaboration between The Texas Catholic and the Diocese of Dallas Office of Communications.