Scroll Top

More than 230 pilgrimages across the US mark 10 years of ‘Laudato Si”

October 10, 2025

By Kimberley Heatherington
OSV News

If a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, how many steps — how many journeys — does it take to save the planet?

To celebrate three occasions — the worldwide Jubilee 2025; the 10th anniversary of the 2015 release of Pope Francis’ landmark environmental encyclical “Laudato Si'”; and the annual ecumenical Season of Creation Sept. 1-Oct. 4 — Catholics across America have committed themselves to spiritual expeditions not on the well-worn pilgrimage routes of Europe but in their own communities.

Christening themselves “Pilgrims of Hope for Creation” — an echo of the Jubilee Year slogan “Pilgrims of Hope” — organizers say the more than 230 local treks in 35-plus states covering some 20,000 collective miles are “sacred opportunities to pray for the grace to encounter Christ in Creation and renew our relationships with God, the Earth, and one another.”

A total of 22 national Catholic organizations launched Pilgrims of Hope for Creation, an initiative with the goal of making the Catholic community more aware of creation care by encouraging them to plan local pilgrimages to places of environmental beauty or ecological devastation.

“What we really wanted to do is get people to start thinking about both the beauty of the planet and our human destruction of the planet — to begin to just appreciate both what we have and what we may lose,” said Dan Misleh, founder and executive director of Catholic Climate Covenant, a nationwide network of 20 partner organizations established in 2006 with assistance from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“In this way, we can build a little bit more momentum in the United States to implement — or at least pay attention to — ‘Laudato Si’,’ and the challenges that it presents to us and,” Misleh added, “‘Laudate Deum’ as well, because that certainly is a tough statement by Pope Francis.”

In “Laudate Deum” — a 2023 apostolic exhortation — Pope Francis lamented that responses to the global climate crisis “have not been adequate, while the world in which we live is collapsing.”

Misleh told OSV News he attended the Oct. 1-3 Raising Hope Conference, a gathering of faith, science, and policy leaders, which reflected on the impact of “Laudato Si'” and effective future actions. Pope Leo XIV also addressed the attendees.

“The challenges identified in ‘Laudato Si” are in fact even more relevant today than they were 10 years ago,” the pontiff remarked on Oct. 1 as the summit opened near the papal summer villa at Castel Gandolfo, 16 miles southeast of Rome. “These challenges are of a social and political nature but first and foremost of a spiritual nature: They call for conversion.”

Pope Leo also called for “pressure on governments to develop and implement more rigorous regulations, procedures, and controls.” He said, “Citizens need to take an active role in political decision-making at national, regional, and local levels.”

Misleh said that in the decade since the release of “Laudato Si’,” there has been “both good news and bad news.”

“The good news is that there’s a lot more awareness of climate change,” he said, “but also other environmental devastation — mostly because a lot more people are experiencing it.”

A focus on lowered emissions and sources of renewable energy are also good news, but Misleh still finds “there’s complacency on exactly what we’re in for here.”

“There needs to be a much greater awareness and action to ensure that we can pass this planet along to future generations,” he said.

Anna Johnson, North American director of the Laudato Si’ Movement — a global network of over 900 Catholic organizations and over 10,000 trained grassroots leaders — was also in Rome for the Raising Hope Conference.

“Seeing thousands of Catholics in the U.S. out on pilgrimage, journeying so many miles, reconnecting with God’s gift of nature, gives all of us such hope,” Johnson told OSV News. “While there are many ecological realities that are harder to face now than 10 years ago, we also have increasing opportunities for hope. We are seeing more people getting engaged with caring for our common home and with deeper commitment.”

Johnson said she sensed a renewed urgency taking root.

“It is becoming clearer what is at stake, and Catholics are stepping up in response in powerful ways, including these pilgrimages,” she explained. “From over a hundred in cornfields in Indiana to a small journey through the Permian Basin, to pilgrimages along rivers in Washington and Minnesota, to the Capitol in D.C., and a site of ecological disaster in California, and so many pilgrimages in between, Catholics are showing up for our common home, bearing hope.”

Three archbishops and six bishops from across the U.S. praised the Pilgrims of Hope initiative, saying it had a pivotal role in celebrating creation care and the Jubilee Year.

In San Antonio, over 70 pilgrims planned a 9-mile journey on May 24, beginning at the Woodlawn neighborhood’s Little Flower Basilica and ending downtown at the San Fernando Cathedral.

To organize the Texas pilgrimage, Father John Suenram — a retired Carmelite priest from the basilica — worked with the Archdiocese of San Antonio’s Office of Social Justice, along with the office’s director, Virginia Mata, and the Texas Chapter of the Laudato Si’ Movement.

“Along the way, we passed several bridges and areas where we had individuals living underneath the bridges,” Mata recalled. “We provided food and sandwiches for them, but we prayed with some of them also. The kids picked up trash along the way; and so, it was really putting our love into action.”

More than 50 of the 130-plus parishes in the Archdiocese of San Antonio have signed on to the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, a toolkit — sponsored by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development — providing concrete resources to protect the planet.

“That’s been a really remarkable story — getting that many parishes in a short time,” Mata explained, “because we sent the invitation at the end of July.”

For Sister Bridget Bearss — associate director for Transformative Justice at the 1,200-member Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which represents about 66% of the country’s roughly 35,000 Catholic sisters — the LCWR’s Aug. 12-15 assembly in Atlanta presented an ideal opportunity for the sisters to demonstrate their environmental commitment.

On Aug. 14, approximately 450 sisters set out through the streets of downtown Atlanta on an “Outdoor Pilgrimage of Hope.” Their 1.2 mile route included prayer, readings, and music — punctuated by periods of silence — as well as pauses at locations dedicated to the issues of forced migration, climate change, and racism.

“We wanted it to be a pilgrimage done mostly in silence but stopping to pray together and sing together,” explained Sister Bearss, a member of the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. “I think it really did what we wanted it to do — which was to invite us to be on the journey together; to bring our presence and prayer into the city of Atlanta that had so warmly welcomed us; as well as committing and recommitting to the seven themes of Laudato Si’.”

Perhaps like prophets and hermits of old, the Diocese of San Diego Creation Care Ministry — in partnership with the Diocese of San Bernardino, California — heads to the desert Nov. 14-16 for a pilgrimage highlighting the gift of the desert, the environmental challenges of the Salton Sea area, and the poverty and ecological injustice that has long plagued California’s Imperial Valley.

“If you look at environmental vulnerability assessments or climate vulnerability assessments, you will see this region is really facing some of the greatest vulnerability in the country — and certainly in our state and in our diocese,” said Christina Bagaglio Slentz, a former naval intelligence officer and current associate director for Creation Care at the Diocese of San Diego. “So, this question came to us… How do we draw attention to it?”

Accompanying the pilgrims will be a specially commissioned icon from Lviv, Ukraine, a city repeatedly attacked since the 2022 Russian invasion. While Slentz isn’t sure it can yet be officially dubbed “Our Lady of the Salton Sea,” the icon encompasses images of the desert, water, and mountains — the terrain of the pilgrimage.

“Not everybody can take off months and pay for a trip to Spain to walk the Camino,” Slentz reflected, referring to the famous Camino de Santiago, a network of pilgrimage routes in Spain dating to the ninth century, “and our faith really doesn’t have to be far away. I think that’s what we’re really energized to embrace.”

Cutline for featured image: A file photo shows a herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (OSV News photo/Jim Urquhart , Reuters)

Related Posts

What it takes to be a military chaplain: ‘It’s a call within a call,’ says priest

A small group of priests serve one of the largest archdioceses in the United States. But their parish could be as far away as a military base in Japan, or be confined to serving on a warship.

11 Nov 2024
Pilgrims walk miles to pay homage to St. Francis Xavier in a once-in-a-decade exposition of relics

Michael Fernandes has walked 68 miles through jungles across hills and crossed a river in the blazing sun to honor St. Francis Xavier on his solemn feast day Mass in Old Goa, the former Portuguese capital in western India.

06 Dec 2024
Pope calls for end to foreign debt, death penalty ahead of Jubilee Year

Pope Francis has called on all nations to eliminate the death penalty, to divert a fixed percentage of arms spending to a global fund to fight hunger and climate change, and to cancel the international debt of developing nations as concrete ways to usher in a new era of hope.

12 Dec 2024
True Christian pilgrimages are rooted in silence, the Gospel, pope says

To have a true Christian pilgrimage experience along the Camino de Santiago — the popular pilgrimage in northern Spain that leads to the tomb of St. James — pilgrims must cultivate silence, prayer, and charity along their route, Pope Francis said.

19 Dec 2024
Don’t lose hope, pope says as he opens Holy Door at Rome prison

Wearing red vestments for the feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr, Pope Francis knocked on the door of the church in Rome’s Rebibbia prison complex and walked over its threshold.

26 Dec 2024
Masses launching Holy Year in dioceses emphasize ‘hope that does not disappoint’

Bishops worldwide celebrated the opening of the 2025 Holy Year Dec. 29 with Masses in their cathedrals and co-cathedrals to mark the jubilee, which is themed “Pilgrims of Hope.”

30 Dec 2024
St. Peter’s Holy Door sees more than half million pilgrims in two weeks

More than half a million pilgrims crossed the threshold of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the first two weeks after Pope Francis opened it.

07 Jan 2025
Spain’s famed Camino wraps up the year with a record half million pilgrims

The boom in the number of pilgrims on Spain’s famous El Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, hit a new record of almost half a million last year. Among them were 38,000 Americans.

07 Jan 2025
Polish Three Kings Parades break records with 2 million participants in Jubilee Year

Three Kings Parades across Poland Jan. 6 broke records in the Jubilee Year as 2 million people marched down the streets of 905 cities and towns in an initiative that spread abroad from the European country with vibrant popular faith.

09 Jan 2025
Walking in faith: Group honors veterans with annual pilgrimage

As many throughout the United States enjoyed a day off this past November in recognition of the nation’s military veterans, a group of men from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas have found a unique way to honor U.S. veterans.

22 Jan 2025
St. Anthony pilgrimage brings faiths together in biggest Catholic event in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s oldest and largest Catholic pilgrimage, venerating St. Anthony of Padua, drew thousands to the Archdiocese of Dhaka’s shrine for an event that through the years has turned into an interfaith religious gathering.

11 Feb 2025
8 pilgrims set to share faith on eucharistic pilgrimage from Indianapolis to LA

Eight “perpetual pilgrims” are planning to journey from Indianapolis to Los Angeles May 18 to June 22 in the second National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. They hail from several states and include both college students and young professionals.

04 Mar 2025
Sharing God’s message throughout north Texas

For about two decades, Palmer has stood at the helm of Catholic radio in north Texas, broadcasting the good news of the Gospel to millions of listeners. 

20 Mar 2025
Deacon finds true calling in service to the Lord

Deacon Ryan Sales has always felt a call to serve; and he has found many ways to do it—as a member of the Canadian Air Force, a paramedic, a homicide detective. But it wasn’t until he became deacon that his call to service gained focus: as a call to serve God and His Church. 

21 Mar 2025
Bringing God’s mercy, forgiveness to the faithful in the diocese

Father Rudy Garcia is set to unite with hundreds of priests in Rome for the Jubilee of Priests Instituted as “Missionaries of Mercy” on March 28-30. Surrounded by clergy from around the globe, Father Garcia will serve as the sole representative of the Diocese of Dallas: its only Missionary of Mercy.

31 Mar 2025