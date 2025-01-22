Scroll Top
Walking in faith: Group honors veterans with annual pilgrimage
January 22, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

As many throughout the United States enjoyed a day off this past November in recognition of the nation’s military veterans, a group of men from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas have found a unique way to honor U.S. veterans. Their annual pilgrimage, a Veterans Day tradition now in its third year, is an 18-mile trek from their parish to the Mount Carmel Center that combines spiritual growth, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to the Divine Mercy.

The idea originated with St. Patrick parishioners Greg Signall, a U.S. veteran whose birthday coincides with Veterans Day, and Rob Clow, an advocate for those struggling with the reality of suicide.

“Initially, since I’m a veteran and my birthday is on Veterans Day, my friend Rob had an idea to make a day of it,” Signall explained. “So, we did, with the thought we could pray for veterans and those affected by suicide. Another man, new to the parish at the time, joined us. We made it up as we went along. Originally, there were three of us.”

Over the years, the group has steadily grown, with four participants in the second year and five this past Veterans Day.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Clow said. “I’m like a kid at Christmas as it approaches. My hope is that for the other participants, it is a ‘fill your cup’ type of experience as we pray for each other, the Church, and the conversion of those who have not yet accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior.”

The pilgrimage begins at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick and culminates with a 5:30 p.m. Mass at Mount Carmel. Following the journey, the men gather for a steak dinner, a tradition that cements the group’s bond and offers a joyful end to the day.

For the past two years during the pilgrimage, participants have carried paintings of the Divine Mercy by an Irving artist, a practice that has become central to the walk’s evangelical mission.

“Carrying the painting added the evangelical and mission aspect we had hoped for from the beginning,” Clow said, explaining that at the end of the day, the painting is given to someone. “We have given it away as God has called us to each year. Prior to the walk, we do not know who we will give the painting to…We draw consensus amongst the group during the walk as we pray.”

For Signall, the addition of the Divine Mercy to the pilgrimage profoundly deepened the experience for him.

“While the intent has remained the same all three years, with the addition of the Divine Mercy, the experience has become profoundly meaningful,” he said, explaining that as a convert to Catholicism in 2008, the Divine Mercy didn’t initially resonate with him. “Introducing it into the context of veterans and suicide prevention has opened me up entirely to Divine Mercy to such an extent, I struggle to express the intimacy with which it continues to work on and through me.”

Signall credits the Divine Mercy with reshaping his sense of compassion, impacting his roles as a husband, father, friend, and colleague.

“The image of the Divine Mercy now proudly and humbly hangs in our home, thanks to the generous gift of the portrait to my family from Rob,” he said, noting that he now has a profound sense of gratitude for the Lord and “how tenderly His mercy and grace can work within us for the ultimate benefit of all whom we encounter throughout each day.”

For Signall, the highlight of the pilgrimage isn’t just the prayer and reflection—it is also the fellowship.

“My favorite part is simply spending time with these best friends, sharing the daily challenges which drive us deeper into our shared faith, supporting and encouraging one another, candidly and humorously calling out one another—like the boys depicted in the movie ‘The Sandlot’—and simply and unwittingly being Jesus to one another in the most casual and sometimes intimate ways, while sharing our food along the way,” he said.

This year, another member of the group, Andy Ellard, suggested expanding the tradition to include other parishes.

“If it were within God’s will to grow the experience, our hope would be for other parishes to walk to the center from their home parish,” Clow said. “Then that evening, after all have arrived, we would all celebrate Mass together.”

As the group looks forward to next year’s pilgrimage, the men hope their journey inspires others to embrace the transformative power of faith, fellowship, and the Divine Mercy.

“My sense of hope has been transformed; my footing is a little more sure; my family is a little more at peace; and my spiritual life has opened back up after a time in the desert,” Signall said. “I hope such a pilgrimage as this may help other participants grow in their faith.”

Cutline for featured image: From left, Greg Signall, Tommy Schroepfer, Rob Clow, Ed Evidente, and Andy Ellard pose with an image of the Divine Mercy during their annual 18-mile pilgrimage from their St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas to the Mount Carmel Center on Nov. 11, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

Related Posts

From left, Eagle Scouts Andrew Gerst, Andrew Kelton, Daniel Lucido, and Andrew Clay kneel in prayer during the Scout Sunday Mass on Feb. 4 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas. (Amy White/The Texas Catholic)
Scouts honored for faith, service to parish community

On Feb. 4 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dallas, Scouts from Troop 719 stood before the congregation during a…

15 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022