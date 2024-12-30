Masses launching Holy Year in dioceses emphasize ‘hope that does not disappoint’

By Maria Wiering

OSV News

Bishops worldwide celebrated the opening of the 2025 Holy Year Dec. 29 with Masses in their cathedrals and co-cathedrals to mark the jubilee, which is themed “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The Masses were celebrated with the Rite of the Opening of the Jubilee Year. In the Archdiocese of New York, Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan began Mass at the back of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan with a prayer opening what he called “the Holy Year of Hope.”

The prayer called God “the hope that does not disappoint, the beginning and the end” and asked him to bless the “pilgrim journey this Holy Year.”

“Bind up the wounds of hearts that are broken, loosen the chains that hold us slaves of sin, and grant your people joy of the Spirit so that they may walk with renewed hope toward their longed-for destiny, Christ, your son, our Lord, who lives and reigns forever and ever,” he prayed.

That prayer was followed by a Gospel reading from John 14, in which Jesus explained to his disciples his relationship to God the Father, and then a reading from the papal bull announcing the Jubilee Year. Then, Archbishop Dolan said, “Hail, O Cross of Christ, our only true hope,” to which the congregation replied: “You are our hope. We will never be confounded.”

Jubilee prayers were repeated across the United States as bishops opened the Jubilee Year on the feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, which is celebrated on the Sunday after Christmas Day. In some dioceses, the opening rite preceded a procession of the faithful to or within the cathedral for Mass. The procession was to include a jubilee cross, a cross of significance for the local Church designated for a special liturgical role during the Jubilee Year.

A jubilee or holy year is a special year in the life of the Church currently celebrated every 25 years. The most recent ordinary jubilee was in 2000, with Pope Francis calling for an Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy in 2015-2016.

Jubilee years have been held on regular intervals in the Catholic Church since 1300, but they trace their roots to the Jewish tradition of marking a jubilee year every 50 years.

According to the Vatican website for the jubilee, these years in Jewish history were “intended to be marked as a time to re-establish a proper relationship with God, with one another, and with all of creation, and involved the forgiveness of debts, the return of misappropriated land, and a fallow period for the fields.”

On Dec. 24, Pope Francis opened the Holy Doors at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to launch the holy year. Coinciding with other diocesan celebrations Dec. 29, Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, opened Holy Doors at St. John Lateran, the pope’s cathedral.

Holy Doors will also open at Rome’s other two major basilicas, St. Mary Major and St. Paul Outside the Walls, Jan. 1 and Jan. 5, respectively. Pope Francis also opened Holy Doors Dec. 26 at Rome’s Rebibbia prison, which Vatican officials said was a papal first. Unlike the practice in the Year of Mercy, diocesan cathedrals will not designate their own holy doors.

At the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral Dec. 29, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich began his homily with an explanation of the origins of the jubilee year.

“It is rooted in the Book of Leviticus, in which the people come together and realized that they needed a fresh start. They needed an opportunity to begin again,” he said. “And so debts were forgiven, sentences were commuted, enemies who fought each other were asked not to engage in battle but in reconciliation — and the Church has taken that same spirit and each 25 years proclaims a jubilee year because we all need a fresh start.”

“It’s kind of a religious mulligan,” he said, referring in golf to a second chance after a poor shot. “We get to start all over again. We get to have a fresh moment, a new beginning, in which we allow the mercy of God to uproot and invade our otherwise very human sense of justice that focuses on retribution rather than reconciliation. We need a fresh start, a new moment in life, and that is what this year is to be for us.”

Cardinal Cupich said that it is the “Holy Family themselves that give us an example of what it means to be those pilgrims of hope.”

“In the Gospels, the only time that we see the entire Holy Family together is when they’re going someplace, when they’re on pilgrimage. They’re defined by being pilgrims,” he said. “They are the ones who remind us that we always have to take another step in life. We can never become complacent about our faith, about becoming more human.”

In his homily, Cardinal Dolan focused on the “three families” established by God — the human family, the natural family into which each person is born, and the supernatural family of the Church, which is entered through baptism and includes the communion of saints.

As with natural families, members of the Church may drift away from, get mad at or become embarrassed or hurt by their “spiritual family, the Church,” he said.

“But that’s also true of our natural, earthly families, isn’t it,” he asked. “Our identity as a member of this family, the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic Church, cannot be erased.

“I’m as much a Catholic as I am a Dolan — as much as, at times, both of those family names might exasperate me,” he added with a smile.

Like a natural family, the Church is also always a home ready to welcome its members, he said.

In Boston at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Archbishop Richard G. Henning also reflected on the gift of family and its central importance during the inauguration of the Jubilee Year, one of his first official acts as archbishop of Boston.

Lives shared with family and friends give people a sense of joy, contentment, and hope, which is underscored both by the feast of the Holy Family and within the Jubilee Year, he said.

Living in communion with God and one another is where people can find hope, he said. In a world that is often violent and confusing, he added, hope and peace come “from God alone.”

“Maybe it was COVID that unveiled that truth for us most particularly: We need to be with one another. We need to be for one another,” he said. “And in a very real sense, God gives us the gift of each other.”

At the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin preached about the Holy Family’s journeys, their human dynamics, and the meaning of the Holy Year.

To receive the forgiveness and hope offered in the Holy Year, “we set off like pilgrims,” he said. “Pilgrims are people on (the) move. Pilgrims are not wanderers with no particular place to go. Pilgrims are people with destinations. They know where they are going, and therefore they know who they are. Their destination is the kingdom of heaven, where our hope in Jesus Christ will be vindicated.”

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo celebrated the jubilee in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, where he focused his homily on the day’s reading from the book of Sirach, the identity of Jesus, and the Gospel account of Jesus pointing to God the Father when talking with his earthly parents after they found Him at the temple.

“Pope Francis says we should be looking for Jesus and walking with him as Mary and Joseph did,” he said, stressing the role of Mary as the perfect disciple of hope.

“In this discipleship of hope, we should also be looking for those who are at the margins and are outcasts,” he continued, saying that they are people who would help us “to hear again and understand again the identity of Jesus.”

The cardinal also pointed out that the Texas archdiocese celebrated a second opening Mass at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston that day.

He encouraged the faithful to share this hope in God. “Find one person who seems to be out of hope, maybe anxious, maybe despairing. Take their cause to yourself. Become friendly. Allow your sense of hope that you gained from your Christian faith, your Catholic understanding of faith, shine on them,” Cardinal DiNardo said.

At the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr said that “in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus makes clear that His own mission is to bring jubilee.”

“In the synagogue at Nazareth, He reads from the scroll of the prophet Isaiah proclaiming the year of the Lord’s favor,” he said in his homily. “He states, ‘The spirit of the Lord has been given to me, because He has anointed me to bring good news to the poor, to proclaim liberty to captives, and recover of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, and to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.’ After reading, Jesus announces, ‘Today, this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.'”

“Jesus shows us what God’s kingdom of justice, compassion, and freedom looks like,” Archbishop Schnurr said, “and he invites us to join Him in making it a reality.”

In the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the jubilee cross that led the faithful into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels was from its dedication in 2002. It was explained it would remain on display for veneration during the Holy Year as a “sign that the cross of Christ is the firm anchor of our hope,” and with the eyes fixed on Jesus, “we can weather the storms of life with the hope flowing from His resurrection.”

During his homily, Archbishop José H. Gomez talked about how fitting it was that the rite of opening the Jubilee Year in dioceses across the world took place during the feast of the Holy Family.

“Every jubilee reminds us that we are all on pilgrimage,” he said, pointing to the image of the Holy Family making their pilgrimage to Jerusalem for Passover. Hope, he said, “is born on Christmas in the child who comes to us in the silence of the night.”

During this Jubilee Year, the Lord is “again knocking on the door of our hearts” to be open to Him, the archbishop said.

“And as children of God, we are called to grow in the image and likeness of our brother Jesus, every day more and more confirming our lives to His,” he continued. “This is the purpose and the goal of our earthly pilgrimage: That we become like Jesus is God’s plan for our life, for your life and my life. His will is that we be sanctified, that we become holy as Jesus is holy.”

Some Masses included the hymn “Pilgrims of Hope,” which the Holy See commissioned for the Jubilee Year.

More than 30 million pilgrims are expected in Rome over the course of the Jubilee Year, with many of them seeking a special indulgence offered in the Holy Year. However, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Divine Worship, the Jubilee indulgence may be obtained in Catholics’ local dioceses by visiting cathedrals or other churches or sacred places designated by the local bishop.

Some bishops offered the Holy Year’s plenary indulgence during the Dec. 29 Masses. The Holy Year will end at St. Peter’s Jan. 6, 2026, with diocesan celebrations ending Dec. 28, 2025.

Cutline for featured image: Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan greets a man after celebrating Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The Dec. 29, 2024, Mass marked the kickoff of the 2025 Jubilee year, with similar celebrations taking place in diocese across the U.S. and around the world. (OSV News photo/Jeffrey Bruno)