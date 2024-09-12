Scroll Top
Love is what builds and endures, pope says in Singapore
September 12, 2024

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

SINGAPORE — The true significance of Singapore’s soaring skyscrapers, robust economy, and high-tech achievements must be found in the stories of love and care that are behind them, Pope Francis said.

“If there is anything good that exists and endures in this world, it is only because, in innumerable situations, love has prevailed over hate, solidarity over indifference, generosity over selfishness,” he said Sept. 12 as he celebrated Mass in Singapore’s landmark National Stadium.

Without love, he said, “no one here would have been able to give rise to such a great metropolis, for the architects would not have designed it, the workers would not have worked on it, and nothing would have been achieved.”

During the Mass, on the feast of the Holy Name of Mary, Pope Francis also remembered fellow Jesuit St. Francis Xavier, who spent several days in Singapore in 1552 on his way to China. Parishes, the local seminary, and the archdiocesan retreat center, where Pope Francis is staying, are named after the saint.

The pope asked the estimated 50,000 people at the Mass to appreciate the amazing architecture and signs of progress around them, but to look deeper and see that “behind each of the works in front of us there are many stories of love to be discovered: of men and women united with one another in a community, of citizens dedicated to their country, of mothers and fathers concerned for their families, of professionals and workers of all kinds sincerely engaged in their various roles and tasks.”

They also “remind us that there is an even greater wonder to be embraced with even greater admiration and respect: namely, the brothers and sisters we meet, without discrimination, every day on our path, as we see in Singaporean society and the Church, which are ethnically diverse and yet united and in solidarity!” he said.

Pope Francis asked Singaporean Catholics to listen for and respond to “the invitations to love and live justly that continue to come to us today from the infinite love of God.”

The concelebrating bishops and priests from Singapore were joined at the Mass by dozens of priests from Malaysia, the Philippines, and at least 100 from Vietnam. Burmese Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, also was present. Joining him was Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong and about 150 migrant workers from China.

Sister Linda Sim, a member of the Franciscan Missionaries of Divine Motherhood, said Pope Francis’ visit and message “is the best gift to Singapore at this time.”

“Singapore is so affluent that there is a soullessness, but I hope the pope’s visit will inspire people to realize there is so much more (that is) important than wealth and progress,” she said. “There is so much suicide because there is nothing solid. But even if I have nothing, I have everything because I have God.”

Sister Sim doesn’t exactly have nothing. She has a 5th-dan black belt in tae kwon do and several senior championship titles.

Born to a Catholic family in Singapore and educated in Catholic schools, the diminutive sister said her dream was to be a police officer, but she did not meet the height or weight requirements. “But my first love was Jesus, and He doesn’t care how tall I am,” so she entered religious life and professed vows in 1979.

She provides pastoral care to patients at her order’s hospital in Singapore and teaches tae kwon do to children.

“God gave me tae kwon do before He gave me a vocation,” she said, but she uses the martial art to teach and witness to the values of “love, peace, respect, harmony, and unity.”

“People keep asking, ‘Why is a sister doing tae kwon do?’ and I love that because then I can share my story,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: People gather at Singapore’s National Stadium for Mass with Pope Francis Sept. 12, 2024. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022