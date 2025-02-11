Scroll Top

St. Anthony pilgrimage brings faiths together in biggest Catholic event in Bangladesh

February 11, 2025

By Stephan Uttom Rozario
OSV News

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh’s oldest and largest Catholic pilgrimage, venerating St. Anthony of Padua, drew thousands to the Archdiocese of Dhaka’s shrine for an event that through the years has turned into an interfaith religious gathering.

After nine days of novena prayers, two Masses were celebrated Feb. 7 in the Panjora shrine, near Bangladesh’s capital, in the presence of about 40,000 thousand pilgrims.

Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka told the crowd of pilgrims that it’s St. Anthony who helps fight despair, loneliness, and everything else that comes with hardships of everyday life.

“We have received many graces in our life from God through St. Anthony, and that is why we gather here to give thanks,” he said.

He also said the pilgrimage has become “a symbol of unity among people of different faiths,” as “many people from various backgrounds come here every year, expressing their faith and gratitude.”

Every year, Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists together participate in the St. Anthony’s pilgrimage to offer special prayers and thanksgiving to the Portuguese Franciscan saint in the biggest yearly interfaith gathering led by Catholics in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

“Last year, I came and prayed to St. Anthony for my mother’s recovery. And this year I came to say thanks to him. Because my mother has recovered and is well now,” said Sharmila Chakraborty, 34, a Hindu pilgrim, of her 60-year-old mother, who has been sick for a long time, and was unable to recover solely by treatment from doctors.

“Being a Hindu, I have believed in St. Anthony and benefited from (his intercession). This has strengthened my faith in Christianity,” Chakraborty said.

A local, Agustin Gomes, 70, is a devout Catholic and has participated in the feast of St. Anthony since childhood.

“While there were not many people 20 to 25 years ago, now around 50 to 60,000 people come here annually for pilgrimage. Many also participate in the nine days of (novena) preparation. People of different religions also come here for pilgrimage with us,” Gomes said.

Simul Rahman, a garment worker, came to the site with his wife and 5-month-old baby boy — a long-awaited miracle child.

“After seven years, we have got our baby because of St. Anthony. We asked for a baby to the saint in 2023, and he was born in 2024. This year we are here to give our thanks to St. Anthony,” Rahman told OSV News.

Devotion to St. Anthony in the region where the shrine is situated comes in part thanks to local legend and belief that a statue of St. Anthony mysteriously disappeared and reappeared at the site.

An 18th-century Bengali Catholic Dom Antonio also contributed to the popular piety in the Archdiocese of Dhaka. He is known for converting thousands of lower-caste Hindus in the Bhawal region, now part of the archdiocese.

Cutline for featured image: People pray in the Panjora shrine of the Archdiocese of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 7, 2025, during a pilgrimage to venerate St. Anthony of Padua. It is the biggest interfaith gathering of the year led by Catholics in the Muslim majority country. (OSV News photo/Stephan Uttom Rozario)

