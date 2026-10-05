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Rendon: World Mission Sunday calls Catholics to unity

October 5, 2026

By Juan Rendon
Special to The Texas Catholic

On Oct. 18, the Church celebrates World Mission Sunday. This year’s theme is “One in Christ, united in mission.” Selected by Pope Leo XIV, the theme celebrates the communion of believers and the centennial of this global observance. It calls every member of the Church to grow closer to Christ and share more fully in his mission of love. Inspired by Christ’s prayer for unity before his passion, it also urges the Church toward renewed missionary zeal and continuing conversion.

In 1926, Pope Pius XI established World Mission Sunday as a day to “pray and offer spiritual and material sacrifices for the missionary efforts in areas of first evangelization and the support of young churches.” This year also commemorates the 110th anniversary of the Pontifical Missionary Union, often described as the soul of the mission societies. Founded by Blessed Paolo Manna, the union later received pontifical status from Pope Pius XII.

This year, we also celebrate the beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, known as America’s St. Paul and a model of the contemplative missionary evangelizer. From 1950 to 1966, Archbishop Sheen served as national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA.

On Sept. 24, I joined more than 50,000 people at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification Mass. Together, we witnessed God’s love shining through the life of Archbishop Sheen. His Eminence, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, presided on behalf of Pope Leo XIV. He shared that the pope “rejoices at the beatification of his fellow countryman and brother bishop.”

During his leadership of the missions in the United States, Archbishop Sheen raised remarkable support for missionary work and donated $10 million from his own income. He also founded MISSION Magazine, developed the World Mission Rosary, traveled to mission territories, and contributed generously from his media earnings.

Many Americans recall Archbishop Sheen as the bishop standing before a blackboard on “Life Is Worth Living,” speaking to television audiences with wit, clarity, and a distinctive dramatic style. Although he was called “God’s microphone,” the microphone served only as an instrument, never as the mission itself. At heart, he was a contemplative missionary.

May the graces poured out upon the Church continue to bear abundant fruit in the coming weeks and months. In honor of Archbishop Sheen, I invite you to pray for all missionaries, make a small sacrifice, and support the World Mission Sunday collection. May his witness deepen our desire to make God’s love known in our families and communities. Archbishop Sheen, pray for us.

“O God, you called Blessed Fulton Sheen to proclaim the Gospel across the world. Grant that, following his example of prayer and devotion to the Mother of your Son, we may live as faithful sons and daughters of your Church and bear courageous witness to the faith” (Collect for the Mass of Blessed Fulton Sheen).

Juan Rendon, D.Min., is the director of the Diocese of Dallas Office of Catholic Social Ministries.

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, pictured in an undated photo, is remembered as one of the most influential and innovative evangelists in American history. He was beatified Sept. 24 in St. Louis. (OSV News file photo)

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