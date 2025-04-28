Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: Finding the grace to change myself

April 28, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

It is always easier to focus on changing others than to embrace the challenge of changing ourselves. We desire to see improvements in our family, friends, and community, and yet we sometimes fail to acknowledge that true transformation begins within. Jesus, in His wisdom, teaches us that authentic change is not merely external but must take root in our hearts. The story of His transfiguration offers a powerful lesson on this reality.

The Gospel accounts of the Transfiguration (Matthew 17:1-9, Mark 9:2-8, Luke 9:28-36) describe how Jesus took Peter, James, and John up a mountain. There He was transfigured before them — His face shining like the sun, His clothes dazzling white. Moses and Elijah appeared, speaking with Him. Overwhelmed by the vision, Peter reacted impulsively: “Lord, it is good that we are here! If you wish, I will make three tents here; one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah” (Matthew 17:4).

Peter’s response was well-intentioned, and yet it revealed a common human tendency — to focus on outward change rather than inward transformation. He wanted to build physical shelters, perhaps to preserve the glory of the moment. However, Jesus did not desire temporary tents; He wanted a lasting dwelling within the hearts of His disciples.

The voice of the Father interrupted Peter’s plans, saying: “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him” (Matthew 17:5). The disciples fell to the ground in fear, but Jesus reassured them, touching them and telling them not to be afraid. This experience left an indelible mark on them. Though Peter initially sought external solutions, he eventually came to understand that true transformation happens within. His own journey of faith — filled with moments of weakness, denial, and redemption — culminated in his becoming the rock upon which Christ built His Church (Matthew 16:18).

Like Peter, we sometimes focus on fixing external problems — correcting others, changing situations, or seeking external signs of faith — while neglecting the deeper work of inner conversion. However, true transformation does not begin with what is outside; it begins with an open heart that invites Christ to dwell within.

When we allow Jesus to transform us, our own change becomes a witness that influences others. The disciples, once confused and fearful, were emboldened by their experience with Christ. Peter, who once denied Jesus, later preached boldly at Pentecost, leading thousands to conversion (Acts 2:14-41). This was not because of an external change, but because of an internal transformation through the Holy Spirit.

Rather than seeking to build external shelters alone, we must also ask ourselves: Is my heart a dwelling place for Christ? When we cultivate prayer, humility, and a sincere desire for holiness, we create a space where Christ can reside. The more we reflect His love, the more we inspire others to seek Him.

Let us take inspiration from Peter’s journey. Instead of focusing on changing others, let us first ask God to transform our hearts. Only then can we be true instruments of change in the world. As St. Paul reminds us: “Be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God — what is good and pleasing and perfect” (Romans 12:2).

In allowing Christ to transform us from within, we become His light to the world — just as the disciples, after witnessing the Transfiguration, became courageous witnesses of the Gospel. May we, too, embrace the call to personal transformation so that, through us, others may encounter the living Christ.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: A member of the faithful holds a rosary in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 10, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Related Posts

Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022