Father Dankasa: Finding the grace to change myself

By Father Jacob Dankasa

Special to The Texas Catholic

It is always easier to focus on changing others than to embrace the challenge of changing ourselves. We desire to see improvements in our family, friends, and community, and yet we sometimes fail to acknowledge that true transformation begins within. Jesus, in His wisdom, teaches us that authentic change is not merely external but must take root in our hearts. The story of His transfiguration offers a powerful lesson on this reality.

The Gospel accounts of the Transfiguration (Matthew 17:1-9, Mark 9:2-8, Luke 9:28-36) describe how Jesus took Peter, James, and John up a mountain. There He was transfigured before them — His face shining like the sun, His clothes dazzling white. Moses and Elijah appeared, speaking with Him. Overwhelmed by the vision, Peter reacted impulsively: “Lord, it is good that we are here! If you wish, I will make three tents here; one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah” (Matthew 17:4).

Peter’s response was well-intentioned, and yet it revealed a common human tendency — to focus on outward change rather than inward transformation. He wanted to build physical shelters, perhaps to preserve the glory of the moment. However, Jesus did not desire temporary tents; He wanted a lasting dwelling within the hearts of His disciples.

The voice of the Father interrupted Peter’s plans, saying: “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him” (Matthew 17:5). The disciples fell to the ground in fear, but Jesus reassured them, touching them and telling them not to be afraid. This experience left an indelible mark on them. Though Peter initially sought external solutions, he eventually came to understand that true transformation happens within. His own journey of faith — filled with moments of weakness, denial, and redemption — culminated in his becoming the rock upon which Christ built His Church (Matthew 16:18).

Like Peter, we sometimes focus on fixing external problems — correcting others, changing situations, or seeking external signs of faith — while neglecting the deeper work of inner conversion. However, true transformation does not begin with what is outside; it begins with an open heart that invites Christ to dwell within.

When we allow Jesus to transform us, our own change becomes a witness that influences others. The disciples, once confused and fearful, were emboldened by their experience with Christ. Peter, who once denied Jesus, later preached boldly at Pentecost, leading thousands to conversion (Acts 2:14-41). This was not because of an external change, but because of an internal transformation through the Holy Spirit.

Rather than seeking to build external shelters alone, we must also ask ourselves: Is my heart a dwelling place for Christ? When we cultivate prayer, humility, and a sincere desire for holiness, we create a space where Christ can reside. The more we reflect His love, the more we inspire others to seek Him.

Let us take inspiration from Peter’s journey. Instead of focusing on changing others, let us first ask God to transform our hearts. Only then can we be true instruments of change in the world. As St. Paul reminds us: “Be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may discern what is the will of God — what is good and pleasing and perfect” (Romans 12:2).

In allowing Christ to transform us from within, we become His light to the world — just as the disciples, after witnessing the Transfiguration, became courageous witnesses of the Gospel. May we, too, embrace the call to personal transformation so that, through us, others may encounter the living Christ.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

