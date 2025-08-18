Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: Considering the phrase ‘Crossing to the other side’

August 18, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

In Mark 4:35, just before the calming of the storm at sea, Jesus said to his disciples, “Let us cross to the other side.” They boarded a boat, and it was during this crossing that a violent storm arose, with heavy waves threatening to overwhelm them. It was there, in the midst of the storm, that Jesus calmed the sea.

The phrase “the other side” has been interpreted in various ways, each carrying a profound meaning. On a literal level, Jesus was inviting his disciples to cross the Sea of Galilee, which is a journey that would take them from familiar Jewish territory into Gentile lands. Symbolically, however, “the other side” can represent much more. It can be a transition into a new phase of life, a time after adversity, or a move beyond one’s comfort zone. It can signify entering unfamiliar territory — geographically, emotionally, or spiritually — and encountering the presence and power of Christ in new ways, especially amid life’s storms.

Reflecting on these words of Jesus, I invite us to consider what it means to journey to the other side in our own lives. What might we discover there? This question is crucial as we seek purpose and deeper meaning in our life journey.

We are often so focused on our own “side” — our own experience, our own comfort, our own worldview — that we fail to notice or understand what’s happening on the “other side.” Sometimes we envy others, thinking their lives are better, or feel that God has forgotten us. But when we step into the world of others, we may come to appreciate our own blessings more deeply.

We sometimes judge others harshly or misunderstand their actions, because we have not taken the time to understand their circumstances. It is only by crossing over, that is, by entering into their experience, that we can truly grasp their struggles, their motivations, their pain.

Without understanding the other side, we may not know how to help others, or even how to grow ourselves. When we dare to go to the other side, one of two things may happen:

  1. We may find something enriching and life-giving that helps us to grow and become better persons.
  2. Or we may find suffering and brokenness that will make us realize that we are called to bring light, hope, and healing.

In some cases we may choose to remain on the other side because of the transformation that being there brings. In others, we may return to “our side,” bringing with us those we encountered, helping them rise.

Crossing to the other side, as Jesus did, is an act of openness of heart, mind, and spirit. It is a willingness to encounter people, situations, and perspectives that differ from our own. And in that encounter, we can either bring Christ’s love to others or allow ourselves to be transformed by the grace we discover there.

Jesus is present on both sides. The challenge is to awaken that presence in ourselves and in others so that wherever we stand, his calming, guiding presence is known.

Crossing to the other side requires courage. It often — maybe even almost always — involves letting go of control and embracing vulnerability. But the journey can be sacred. It takes us to the place where compassion is born, where empathy grows, and where true discipleship is tested. As Christians, we are called, not to remain in safe harbors but to venture into unfamiliar waters knowing that Christ sails with us. On the “other side” we may find not only others waiting to be loved, but also parts of ourselves we never knew needed healing.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: Fishermen are seen Nov. 30 in General Santos, Philippines. (CNS photo/Ricardo Tongo)

