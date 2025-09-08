Scroll Top

Father Esposito: ‘And forgive us for our trespasses as we forgive…’

September 8, 2025

By Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist.
Special to The Texas Catholic

This petition is the most scandalous of them all.

The verb tenses reveal the heart of the matter. A literal translation of Matthew’s version reads, “Forgive us our debts just as we have (already) forgiven those indebted to us” (Mt 6:12). The aorist (or past) tense implies a completed action of forgiveness on our part, implicitly prior to God’s forgiveness of our debts. Luke’s version applies the same tension with a slight nuance: “Forgive us our sins, since we ourselves forgive everyone indebted to us” (Lk 11:4). The present tense suggests that forgiveness is our standard mode of operating.

It seems that Jesus is telling us to tell God the Father to do what we do. Is that not crazy?

Surely something is askew here; this logic verges on a quid pro quo deal with the Divine! Yet, Jesus confirms this brazen approach just after presenting the Our Father prayer: “If you forgive others their transgressions, your heavenly Father will forgive you; but if you do not forgive others, neither will your Father forgive your transgressions” (Mt 6:14-15).

If we accept the premise of this crazy logic, we must conclude that God permits us to be our own judges, or the overseers of a covenant, whose terms we set. He then binds himself to the measure of justice that we set for others: “The measure with which you measure will be measured out to you” (Mt 7:2; Lk 6:38). God effectively says to each of us, “Thy will be done…on earth as it is in heaven.”

This is a terrifying prospect, because anyone who has held tightly a burden of anger, a debt of shame, whenever they have sinned against someone else, and especially when someone has sinned against them, knows how laced with unforgiving hatred our spiritual blood can be. The ability to forgive feels so elusive, even impossible; I am well aware of the herculean labors required to entrust a debt, a scar, a sin-ensnared nightmare to the Lord. But we must take Jesus at his mysterious word.

How terrifying to be summoned to measure out the length of forgiveness that will be measured out to us! But Christ does not want to create despair in us when we pray this petition. The challenge that Jesus sets for us is to bind ourselves to his standard of mercy, rather than to our wound-preserving selfishness. He reminds us, subtly but insistently, of a glorious truth: Whether we like it or not, we are delegated a divine power, to be used extravagantly, from the One “who alone can forgive sins” (Mk 2:7; Lk 5:21)! It is a power that, when we accept our capacity to use it, equips us to imitate Christ, who forgives all who “know not what they do” (Lk 23:34).

Jesus summons us to a far nobler way of thinking and living than the vindictive and misery-preferring instincts that normally govern our memories and actions. Just as Christ offers himself on the cross as a living sacrifice to authenticate his words of forgiveness, so too are we summoned to image his mercy, no matter how imperfect our sacred effort might be. St. Gregory of Nyssa understands the petition in this light: “When, therefore, we are about to offer to God the petition for mercy and forgiveness, we ought to give holy confidence to our conscience by putting forward our life as an advocate of our words, so that we can truly say, ‘as we forgive our debtors.’”

Jesus indeed wants us to tell God the Father to forgive us as we forgive others. He also shows us, gently, by his compassionate arms outstretched on the cross, how to forgive ourselves and those who have trespassed against us. The telltale effect of that double forgiveness, our own of others and God’s of us, is the peaceful freedom enjoyed by the children of God.

Father Thomas Esposito, O.Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas and teaches in the theology department at the University of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Congregants are pictured in a file photo praying for peace during Mass at All Saints Church in Milwaukee. (OSV News photo/Juan C. Medina, Catholic Herald)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Father Bayer: Listening at the Dallas Synod

Plans are well underway for the 2024 Synod — that big meeting to advise the bishop about the spiritual, material and administrative situation of the Dallas Diocese. Essential to its success are the “listening sessions” now taking place: two years of honest and charitable dialogue for the good of the Church and her mission in the world.

20 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022