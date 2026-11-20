By Ilzydora Hernandez

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas is expanding its mission of serving neighbors in need with a second thrift store in southeast Dallas, bringing its charitable work closer to communities in the eastern and southern portions of Dallas County.

Located at 4801 S. Buckner Blvd., the 28,000-square-foot facility represents a project cost of approximately $5.7 million, including renovations and other capital needs.

The expansion follows approximately three years of planning. Luis Gonzalez, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas, said the organization partnered with the University of Dallas on a capstone project to study potential locations based on the demographics of buyers and donors.

Donna Carter, treasurer and finance committee chair of the society’s thrift store, said the new location will allow the organization to reach more neighbors in southern and eastern Dallas County.

Carter identified working families, larger households, and residents of nearby apartment communities among those the store is expected to serve.

For Harry Storey, president of the society’s diocesan council, the location is especially important, because the existing Northwest Highway thrift store requires a long drive for people in east Dallas.

The new facility is also expected to generate additional financial support for the society’s parish-based volunteer groups, known as conferences, which assist families with expenses such as rent and utilities.

“The conferences are the heart of the organization,” Storey said.

The existing thrift store contributes approximately $220,000 annually to the conferences, according to Carter. The organization hopes the second location will increase the resources available to help families facing financial difficulties.

“By having two stores, we hope to be able to double the amount that we can give back to the community in time,” Storey said.

Gonzalez said the society’s charitable efforts are rooted in recognizing the dignity of every person it serves.

“We believe having the store, having the food pantries that we do, having the pharmacy, all of that, it really is trying to honor our neighbors that are in need and recognizing that each one of them is made in the image and likeness of God,” Gonzalez said.

The expansion also includes plans to relocate the society’s free and charitable pharmacy to the Buckner Boulevard property in 2027. Carter estimated that the move could take place between March and June.

Bishop Edward J. Burns blessed the new facility Oct. 31, an occasion Carter described as an opportunity for members of the Vincentian community to come together.

“Having the bishop come and giving us a blessing is obviously a wonderful spiritual thing, but it’s just a wonderful opportunity for our Vincent community to gather and to really share in the success and the potential of this second location,” Carter said.

Gonzalez said Bishop Burns serves as the society’s spiritual adviser, making his presence meaningful to the organization’s volunteers and staff.

The new store represents another step in the society’s efforts to extend its reach and provide additional support to neighbors throughout the Diocese of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Father Samuel Rendon, right, walks with Bishop Edward J. Burns as the bishop blesses the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas’ new thrift store in southeast Dallas on Oct. 31. (MARÍA OLIVAS/Special Contributor)