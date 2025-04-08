Scroll Top

Father Esposito: ‘Thy kingdom come’

April 8, 2025

By Father Thomas Esposito, O. Cist.
Special to The Texas Catholic

The more I reflect on the petitions of the Our Father, the more I’m convinced that I have no idea what I’m praying when I mumble those words multiple times every day.

The current object of my loving mystification is “Thy kingdom come.” In an effort to be slightly less intimidated by this vast and marvelous petition, I will arrange my musings as responses to the time-honored journalistic questions.

Who is the kingdom?

The strangest question of the lot is the easiest to answer: Jesus Himself, according to several Church fathers, is the kingdom, the “autobasileia.” Where He is, there is the kingdom. That is the immediate shock of the first words Jesus proclaims in Mark’s Gospel: “This is the time of fulfillment. The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the Gospel” (Mark 1:15). Jesus is both the kingdom and the Gospel. He brings us good news and makes all things new by lowering Himself to the level of our humanity.

What is the kingdom?

This question is tied with all the remaining questions for the title of “most impossible to answer.” The kingdom is the authority of God over all things, including the forces of evil: “But if it is by the finger of God that I drive out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you” (Luke 11:20). That authority is manifested through the Church, but it is not exhausted by the borders of the Church. The kingdom is the sovereignty of God established over the created order, the cosmos, human societies and governments, humanity, every individual. It is our participation in the glorious joy of His love, even if the created order (and certainly societies and governments) does not yet acknowledge His full and absolute Lordship.

Where is the kingdom coming?

Jesus provides a hint in Luke’s Gospel: “The coming of the kingdom of God cannot be observed, and no one will announce, ‘Look, here it is,’ or ‘There it is’” (Luke 17:20). In other words, don’t trust anyone who answers this question. But Jesus immediately adds, “For behold, the kingdom of God is ‘entos humōn’” (Luke 17:21). Translating that phrase reveals the mystery — “entos” can mean “among,” “in the midst of,” and “within.” The plural “humōn,” “y’all,” suggests a public setting, but the kingdom is also an interior reality: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, [then] I will enter his house and dine with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).

When is the kingdom coming?

It already has come, thanks to the incarnation, death, and resurrection of Jesus. It is already here, thanks to the Eucharist, the life of the Church, and the charity we show to our neighbor. It has not yet come in its fullness, since humanity and creation still labor under the domain of principalities and powers, the forces of sin and death, who resist His rule (Ephesians 6:12). All three of these statements are equally true.

Why is the kingdom coming?

Love. This one wasn’t actually so difficult. Love is the beginning and end drawing all things and all souls to Himself: “Whoever loves me will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him and make our dwelling with him” (John 14:23).

How is the kingdom coming?

As slowly as our gradual and painful conquest of sin and selfishness, and as surely as the certainty that Christ is inviting us to inherit the kingdom that He and the Father have prepared for us (see Matthew 25:34; John 14:1-6). It cannot come about in a purely utopian, earthly society, whether secular or religious; nor will anyone achieve it by themselves in a private “spiritual but not religious” self-realization. The kingdom comes when you live in accordance with the Gospel, joyful fidelity to the Church, and the merciful charity that draws you out of your selfish ego.

The fact that Jesus instructs His disciples, then as now, to pray with the imperative “May Your kingdom come” means that there is something about the kingdom that is yet to be completed. That is why we still pray it — God reminds us daily that He is still at work in and through us.

Father Thomas Esposito, O.Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas and teaches in the theology department at the University of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: A stained-glass window at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay depicts Jesus as Christ the King. (OSV News file photo/Sam Lucero)

Related Posts

Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Father Bayer: Listening at the Dallas Synod

Plans are well underway for the 2024 Synod — that big meeting to advise the bishop about the spiritual, material and administrative situation of the Dallas Diocese. Essential to its success are the “listening sessions” now taking place: two years of honest and charitable dialogue for the good of the Church and her mission in the world.

20 May 2022
Father Esposito: Mortality and weakness: A Father’s Day meditation

Being a father requires a man to acknowledge his mortality. From a purely biological perspective, the sexual drive is a program for reproduction that presumes the death of the one generating new life. Leon Kass, a brilliant physician and philosopher, asserts this truth in a stark manner: “Sexual desire, in human beings as in animals, points to an end that is partly hidden from, and ultimately at odds with, the self-serving individual: sexuality as such means perishability and serves replacement. The salmon swimming upstream to spawn and die tell the universal story: sex is bound up with death, to which it holds a partial answer in procreation. This truth the salmon and the other animals practice blindly; only the human being can understand what it means.”

18 Jun 2022
Father Bayer: Read this book on racial reconciliation

For a while, I have been studying the topic of race in American and Catholic history. It is a difficult topic for obvious reasons, but it is also a rewarding one. In fact, I have been greatly edified learning about figures like Venerable Augustus Tolton, St. Katharine Drexel, Servant of God Thea Bowman and others. If you’re looking for a way into such stories, check out “Black Catholics on the Road to Sainthood.”

14 Jul 2022
Father Esposito: The graced adventure of simplicity

The future is not simply an adventure; it’s the adventure, according to the Latin roots ad, “to, toward” and ventura, “what will come.” While many students eagerly anticipate the start of a new school year and engaged couples impatiently count down the days to their wedding, dread of the approaching unknowns is familiar to virtually everyone. Regardless of one’s age, fear of the future is a dominant emotion that inhibits our joyful living of the blessed adventure that God wishes every life to be.

22 Aug 2022
Father Bayer: Spiritual direction from God

Every moment becomes a kind of sacrament, so to speak, since the treasures of grace lie concealed beneath what is very plain and visible.

04 Sep 2022
Father Esposito: Technology’s trap and our humanity

I reached a new low recently when I felt an overwhelming and irresistible itch to catch up on emails mere minutes after my first check of the day, which happened mere minutes after I finished celebrating Mass. I had long lamented the sight of my students reaching addictively for their phones as soon as class ended, but the realization that the contagion had spread to me was a sad revelation.

20 Sep 2022
Father Bayer: Discerning the will of God

One of the most laudable questions I receive is about how to discern God’s will. A decision is easy to make when the choice is between something right and something wrong. But a decision can be difficult when the choice is between two goods and I have to discover the specific will God has for me. I recently read a great book on this topic, and I want to share its theses. The book is “Discerning the Will of God: An Ignatian Guide to Christian Decision Making” by Father Timothy Gallagher.

29 Sep 2022