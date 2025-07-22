Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: When letting go becomes the way forward

July 22, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

There is a quiet strength in surrender — one that doesn’t always feel heroic, yet often marks the beginning of our most transformative spiritual journeys. Surrender is not about giving up; it’s about giving over — releasing the illusion of control and allowing a higher power to lead. In a world that constantly urges us to take charge, make plans, and push forward, the call to surrender may sound countercultural. Yet, for those who have tasted the freedom of letting go, it becomes a lifeline.

There are moments in life when our efforts, no matter how sincere or strategic, fall short. Perhaps you’ve been there — a relationship that wouldn’t heal despite your best attempts, a job opportunity that kept slipping away, or a personal struggle that left you feeling drained. It’s in those times of deep frustration or helplessness that surrender emerges — not as a sign of defeat, but as a sacred turning point.

A friend once shared an experience from a season in his life when he clung tightly to a carefully planned future — career goals, timelines, expectations. But nothing unfolded the way he had hoped. In the midst of anxiety and striving, he reached a moment of stillness and prayed, “God, I surrender this. Lead me where you want me to go.” That surrender didn’t magically solve all his problems, but it did shift something essential inside him. Peace began to replace pressure. Clarity came — not in the form of immediate answers, but in the form of trust.

Surrender does not mean abandoning responsibility or effort. On the contrary, life still calls us to work hard, do our best, and strive with purpose. But the virtue of surrender lies not in giving up, but in giving over. It is an act of humble submission to God — a recognition that we cannot carry everything alone. Surrender says, “I’ve done my part; now I will let God take the lead and show me the way.” It is a deliberate choice to align ourselves with the will of God and trust in his direction, even when the road ahead is uncertain.

This kind of surrender is rooted in faith. It asks us to believe that even when we cannot trace God’s hand, we can trust his heart. In relinquishing control, we acknowledge that we are not the ultimate authors of our story. That realization is deeply freeing. It allows us to say, “Even when I don’t understand, I will trust. Even when the path is unclear, I will follow.”

To trust a higher power is to embrace uncertainty with the assurance that we are not alone. It invites us to exchange the burden of self-reliance for the peace of divine guidance. When we cease our struggle for control, we open ourselves to the quiet whispers of grace — nudging us, guiding us, and anchoring us through every season.

What comes after surrender is not weakness, but strength renewed. Clarity doesn’t generally arise when we have all the answers, but when we finally grow still enough to listen. Peace is not the result of perfect plans, but of resting in the hands of the One who sees beyond what we can comprehend. By surrendering, we become more open to the Spirit’s promptings. We learn to stop demanding and start discerning. We begin to walk in humility, patience, and an openness to the unexpected.

Perhaps today you find yourself facing something beyond your control — a health challenge, a broken dream, a difficult decision. The path of surrender is not an easy one, but it is a sacred one. Let go, not with despair, but with hope. Surrender is not the end of your effort; it is the beginning of a partnership with grace.

Ask yourself: What am I holding onto that I need to release? Where is God inviting me to trust rather than strive? What peace might I discover if I stop resisting and start receiving?

May we each find the courage to loosen our grip and open our hearts to the God who loves us, leads us, and walks beside us. By surrendering, we don’t lose — we find. We find peace. We find purpose. And most of all, we find that we were never alone.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: A religious sister prays as Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, said Mass in the Basilica of the Annunciation at the inauguration of the Jubilee Year in the Holy Land on Dec. 29, 2024, in Nazareth, Israel. (OSV News/Debbie Hill)

