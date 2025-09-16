Scroll Top

Pope’s birthday celebrated in Peru with cakes and prayer

September 16, 2025

By David Agren
OSV News

Even though the cakes celebrating Pope Leo XIV’s birthday in his old Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, appeared a little misshapen — with one of the cakes featured a vertical pope appearing roly poly rather than svelte like Pope Leo — it didn’t matter; the celebration was splendid.

A crowd gathered in the community of Monsefú for the annual celebration of the enthronement of Jesus the Nazarene on Sept. 14, where they cut a 2-meter-long (13-foot-long) cake for Pope Leo, who turned 70 the same day. Pope Leo often visited St. Peter’s Parish — the site of the celebration — while serving as bishop, according to news organization Infobae.

The curious confectionery captured international attention and became a social media sensation in Peru, where users had previously turned Pope Leo’s election into a gold mine of memes — ranging from good natured to political, in a country with a deep disdain for its elected officials.

But the celebration and reactions reflected the deep, enduring affection for Pope Leo in his native Peru, where the American-born pontiff served as an Augustinian missionary and later as bishop.

He also became a citizen of the South American country. His remarks upon being elected May 8 included a special greeting “to my dear Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith, and have given so much, so much to continue to be a faithful Church of Jesus Christ.”

In his first interview as pope for Crux media, he said that “I’m obviously an American, and I very much feel that I’m an American, but I also love Peru very much, the Peruvian people, that is a part of who I am.”

Pope Leo, then Bishop Robert Prevost, left a legacy of service in northern Peru, which hasn’t been forgotten, according to locals. He waded into flooded areas wearing rubber boots to deliver relief supplies; he raised funds to install three oxygen plants during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged Peru.

“People have expressed renewed hope and faith in this new pope,” Patrick Espinal, coordinator for a Catholic youth organization in Chiclayo, told OSV News.

Others in Peru have attempted to leverage the pope’s popularity, including politicians.

President Dina Baluarte, whose approval rating hovers near zero, often mentions the pope, Espinal said. “We have seen local regional authorities always talking about the pope and promoting his image. We have also seen business sectors” do the same, he said.

A group of local bakers donated the cakes for the pope’s birthday celebration in Chiclayo. Local restaurants played up connections to the pope after his elections — claiming his fondness for their food.

Businesses are now gearing up for a religious tourism boom in Chiclayo and the surrounding region.

The federal culture ministry reported a 25% increase in visitors to the Lambayeque department, which includes Chiclayo, compared to 2024, the newspaper El Comercio reported.

Regional museums also reported a 97% increase in visits in July compared to the month before.

A tourist itinerary called “Pope Leo route” connecting dozens of landmarks associated with Pope Leo XIV’s decades-long mission in Peru was launched in July by the South American country’s government, in a joint effort with the Church and the tourism industry to draw national and international visitors.

Cutline for featured image: A group of people from the Peruvian city of Monsefú in the province of Chiclayo, where the pope had served as bishop for eight years, holds a sign wishing Pope Leo XIV a happy birthday as they join the pope for the recitation of the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sept. 14, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
Los siguientes pasos en la agenda del Papa León XIV

León XIV compartirá esta noche la cena con los 132 cardenales electores que lo han escogido como sucesor de Pedro…

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025
Pope thanks media, urges them to be peacemakers

Pope Leo XIV asked journalists to be peacemakers by shunning prejudice and anger in their reporting, and he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

12 May 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
‘We look toward the new pontiff with Christian hope,’ says ecumenical patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he hopes Pope Leo XIV will “be a dear brother and collaborator … for the rapprochement of our churches, for the unity of the whole Christian family, and for the benefit of all of humankind.”

13 May 2025
Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

13 May 2025
With jobs disappearing, cardinal says he ‘rejoiced’ at pope’s name choice

Cardinal Michael Czerny said that when Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV, “I rejoiced; I really rejoiced.”

14 May 2025
Father Fry: In the shadow of lions, Pope Leo XIV

As the Holy Father stepped onto the central loggia above St. Peter’s Square on May 8, I was overcome with emotion and pride, swept up in the historical significance of the moment. Like many around the world, I was intrigued — and excited — by his decision to take the name Leo XIV.

20 May 2025
Diocese embraces Pope Leo XIV with ‘open hearts and steadfast prayers’

Calling the election of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost both a surprise and a gift, Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed local media at a press conference held May 8 at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center about Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

23 May 2025
UD students witness history while studying in Rome

When University of Dallas sophomores Natalie Kelly and Sophia Cabello traveled to Rome to study history, they didn’t anticipate becoming a witness to it.

26 May 2025
Witnessing a historic moment in the life of the Church

Just one week before heading back to Dallas for my presbyteral ordination, God granted me the opportunity to witness the election of our first U.S. born pope, Leo XIV.

23 May 2025