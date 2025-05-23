Diocese embraces Pope Leo XIV with ‘open hearts and steadfast prayers’

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Calling the election of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost both a surprise and a gift, Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed local media at a press conference held May 8 at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center about Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

“With great joy and deep gratitude to God,” Bishop Burns said, “I join my brother priests, deacons, religious, and all the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas — and indeed the whole world — in celebrating the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. This is a moment of profound hope and renewal for the Church.”

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who served the Church as the 266th pontiff.

Bishop Burns said the election of a pope from the United States has captured the attention of Catholics across the globe.

“What a surprise to learn that a young country like the United States of America would bring forth one of her own sons to become the shepherd of the Universal Church,” he said. “This is a historic moment for the Catholic Church in the United States and throughout the world.”

As Pope Leo XIV begins his Petrine ministry, Bishop Burns expressed the Diocese of Dallas’ spiritual solidarity and prayerful support.

“We embrace our new Holy Father with open hearts and steadfast prayers,” he said. “As he begins his Petrine ministry in leading the Church through these challenging times, he will have our unwavering prayers and support.”

Quoting the Gospel of Matthew, “Peter, you are rock, and upon this rock I will build my Church,” the Dallas bishop emphasized the sacred responsibility entrusted to the Holy Father as the successor of St. Peter. He also invited all the faithful to join him in prayer for the new pope.

“Pray that the Lord will grant our new Holy Father a spirit of courage, compassion, and love,” he said. “May the Holy Spirit fill him with wisdom and strength, so that he may serve with joy and bear witness to the hope, mercy, and peace that only Christ can offer.”

Bishop Edward J. Burns, right, speaks to media during a press conference at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center following the election of Pope Leo XIV on May 8. (Michael Gresham/The Texas Catholic)

Inspiring faith

Among those reacting to the election was Deacon Bryce Baumann, a seminarian from the Diocese of Dallas studying in Rome who was in St. Peter’s Square on May 8.

“To first actually see that the white smoke came up was unbelievable; then to find out that it was an American, a U.S.-born cardinal, was even more unbelievable,” Deacon Baumann said, adding that the mood among seminarians at the North American College in Rome quickly turned to celebration. “When we got back to the seminary, we definitely celebrated the fact that at our seminary in Rome dedicated to priestly formation for U.S. priests, we just received the first U.S.-born pope in the Church’s history.”

Deacon Baumann added that he truly liked that the new pope took the name Leo as it is “associated with the lion and reminiscent of the need to be courageous and have strength.”

“We as seminarians and future priests have no easy task preaching the Gospel to a world that often rejects it,” said Deacon Baumann, who along with three other men will be ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Burns on May 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano. “I believe Pope Leo XIV, by choosing that name, will be an example for us of standing up for the faith.”

Across the diocese, parishes celebrated the new pope’s election within their communities. On May 9, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Oak Cliff held a special Mass of Thanksgiving, attended by students from St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School. During his homily, Father Emmett Hall encouraged the community to support their new Holy Father with prayer and devotion.

“We need to keep him in our prayers,” Father Hall said, “and really follow where he leads us.”

Reflecting on the pope’s first public words after his election, Father Hall said he was struck by Pope Leo XIV telling the world, “Peace be with you.”

“He greeted us all in the same words of the risen Lord,” he said. “He is the one calling for peace and is calling us to be peacemakers.”

Father Hall also noted that Pope Leo XIV led the crowd in praying the Hail Mary.

“I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

As a native of Peru, Erick Uceda, a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rowlett, said he was elated to see the former Peruvian bishop elected pope.

“As a Peruvian, it touched my heart to know that Pope Leo XIV was elected as head of our Church,” said Uceda, a longtime member of La Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros of Dallas, a Peruvian ministry that cultivates the devotion to Our Lord of Miracles, the patron saint of Peruvians. “His election makes us proud and gives us hope.”

Edith Pereyra, born in Peru and a parishioner of St. Michel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney, agreed.

“I rejoice with the news of his arrival,” she said, “and I pray that the Holy Spirit guides Pope Leo XIV so he can bring us peace.”

A parishioner of St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Church, Raquel Moreno attended that parish’s Mass of Thanksgiving on May 8. She said the new pope seems “very humble” and “really reflects Christ.”

As Pope Leo XIV begins his Petrine ministry, Bishop Burns called on the faithful of the Diocese of Dallas to embrace this new era in the life of the Church.

“As we enter this new chapter in the life of the Church, let us walk together with renewed faith, trusting always in the Lord who is ever faithful,” Bishop Burns said, offering a prayer for Pope Leo XIV. “May God bless our Holy Father, and may Mary, Mother of the Church, intercede for him as he begins his pontificate.”

Cutline for featured image: As they prepare to enter a Mass of Thanksgiving for Pope Leo XIV at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Irving on May 9, parishioners, from left, Naomi Benavidez, Samantha Ordonez, and Milagro Chavez look at a portrait of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected May 8 by the College of Cardinals as pope. (BETO MANCERA/Special Contributor)