Scroll Top

‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

May 8, 2025

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

Catholic Relief Services, the official humanitarian agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S., released a statement moments after Pope Leo had delivered his “urbi et orbi” blessing.

CRS president and CEO Sean Callahan said the agency was “overjoyed by the election of Pope Leo XIV and look forward to his leadership and guidance.”

Callahan called the election of the first U.S.-born pope “a momentous occasion for American Catholics,” adding that “as the humanitarian organization for the U.S. Church, CRS is proud to mark his historic election.”

The former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, a Chicago native, most recently served as the prefect for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops. Prior to that appointment, he was the Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, having lived there for more than two decades.

Callahan said that “global experience will surely have an impact on his papacy.”

“He has seen, firsthand, the struggles that our sisters and brothers around the world are experiencing,” Callahan said. “We are confident that he will be a voice for the voiceless and a fierce supporter of human dignity for all people.”

Callahan added that the new pope’s election “comes at a critical time for the global Church, as communities around the world navigate challenges such as increasing hunger, environmental degradation, and migration crisis.”

“As an organization committed to upholding dignity for every person, CRS stands ready to support the new Holy Father and continue working in communion with the global Church to build a more just, compassionate world,” Callahan said.

In a May 8 statement, Msgr. Roger J. Landry, National Director of The Pontifical Mission Societies USA, said Pope Leo had “a missionary at heart,” and was one who “served for many years as a priest and bishop bringing Christ and His Gospel to the people in rural Peru.”

The societies, which operate at the service of the pope, consist of four mission societies designated as pontifical by Pope Pius XI in 1922, and serve 1,124 missionary dioceses and territories worldwide.

“We commit ourselves to praying for him (Pope Leo) and his intentions as he continues the work of Peter as a fisher of men throughout the globe,” Msgr. Landry said.

Msgr. Peter I. Vaccari, president of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, said in a May 8 statement the agency “gives thanks to God and the prompting of the Holy Spirit as we rejoice” over Pope Leo’s election.

An agency of the Holy See and headquartered in New York, CNEWA was founded to work for, through, and with the Eastern churches, connecting people of good will in building the Church, affirming human dignity, alleviating poverty, advancing dialogue, and inspiring hope.

“We assure him (Pope Leo) of our prayers and our loyalty as we strive, following his words, to dedicate our mission in promoting the peace of the Risen Christ,” Msgr. Vaccari said.

Curtis Martin, founder of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, also known as FOCUS missionaries, said in a statement that Pope Leo’s election serves as “a powerful reminder that the Church is alive.”

“The world’s attention during the conclave and the growing number of conversions today are clear signs of a renewed hunger for truth and meaning,” Martin said.

He added, “May we be inspired with fresh zeal to live as missionary disciples and bring the hope of the Gospel to a world longing for light.”

Cutline for featured image: Men wave a U.S. flag as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has chosen the papal name Leo XIV, appears on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican May 8, 2025, following his election during the conclave. He is the first American pope in history. (OSV News photo/Eloisa Lopez, Reuters)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022