It is ‘all celebration’ as Sister Blandina’s sainthood cause advances

By Gina Christian

OSV News

A religious sister who immigrated to the U.S. as a child and became known as the “fastest nun in the West” is edging a step closer to possible canonization.

Theological consultants for the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints have unanimously voted to advance the case of Servant of God Sister Blandina Spegale, an Italian-born Sister of Charity who missioned to the poor, the marginalized, and immigrants in her adopted homeland.

Sister Blandina focused her decades-long ministry — which began with her 1866 entrance into the order’s Cincinnati motherhouse and ended with her 1941 death there — on providing healthcare and education to those in need, while defending the rights of Hispanics, Native Americans, and laborers as she served in Colorado, New Mexico, and Ohio.

The news of her cause’s advancement was announced at a June 1 press conference organized by the petitioner for her cause, Allen Sánchez, president of CommonSpirit St. Joseph’s Children, a faith-based health nonprofit caring for vulnerable children and families.

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the organization continues Sister Blandina’s legacy of charitable service in that state.

Joining Sánchez at the press conference — which took place in front of the Blandina Segale Convent at Albuquerque’s San Felipe de Neri Church — were Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe and Sister Andrea Koverman, a Sister of Charity, who is board chair of CommonSpirit St. Joseph’s Children.

“There was no debate; it was all celebration,” said Sánchez, flanked by Archbishop Wester and Sister Andrea, along with several members of the Sisters of Charity and CommonSpirit staff.

Sánchez noted that Vatican theologians had completed their examination of some 14,000 pages of documentation regarding Sister Blandina — including “At the End of the Santa Fe Trail,” the journal in which she recalled her mission experiences in Colorado and New Mexico from 1872 to 1892.

Amid working in the “Wild West,” Sister Blandina reportedly intervened to defuse tensions among several gunslingers. She was said to have met and befriended a famed outlaw of the Old West known as “Billy the Kid.”

The sister’s experiences with outlaws were even dramatized in a 1966 episode of the CBS television show “Death Valley Days,” with the episode title dubbing her (played by actress Julie Sommars) as “The Fastest Nun in the West.”

Sánchez said after taking a “magnifying glass” to the documentation on Sister Blandina, the theologians had concluded “there was no debate” about her heroic virtues, with the team recommending her cause be forwarded for consideration by the dicastery’s member cardinals and bishops, who will then cast their vote on whether to present the case to Pope Leo XIV.

Emanuele Spedicato, associate lecturer in canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian University, explained in an email to OSV News that sainthood causes for long-deceased candidates are first examined by Vatican historical consultants.

In Sister Blandina’s case, that part of the process was favorably completed in January 2025.

For more recent causes, “where there is eyewitness testimony … available, this step is not part of the process,” Spedicato said.

If historical causes prove worthy, Vatican theological consultants then review the case, and “vote on the heroicity of virtues or martyrdom or offering of life,” Spedicato said, naming the three possible reasons for which the Catholic Church canonizes individuals as saints.

For Sister Blandina, that theological vote affirmed she had drawn on “the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit” to consistently fulfill the spiritual and corporal works of mercy while living a life of virtue, Sánchez said.

Archbishop Wester said the latest milestone in Sister Blandina’s sainthood cause marked “a very historical moment” for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the Sisters of Charity, and “the whole Church.”

Sister Blandina herself had been one of several petitioners in the canonization cause for her order’s foundress, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, traveling at age 81 to meet with Pope Pius XII on the matter.

Now, as her own cause proceeds, Sánchez has a question for the faithful.

“All of us have gifts,” he said. “Are you using the gift that God gave you?”

Cutline for featured image: Servant of God Sister Blandina Segale, nicknamed “The Fastest Nun in the West,” is pictured in an undated photo. On June 1, Church leaders in New Mexico announced a unanimous vote by Vatican theologians to advance the sainthood cause of Sister Blandina, an Italian-born Sister of Charity and missionary in Colorado, New Mexico, and Ohio, moving her closer to being declared “Venerable.” (OSV News photo/New Mexico History Museum)