Knights of Columbus visit James L. Collins Catholic School, donate U.S. and Texas flags

James L. Collins Catholic School recently welcomed members of the Knights of Columbus to campus to teach fifth-grade students about patriotism, respect, and service.

During the visit, students learned the proper procedures for folding, raising, and lowering the U.S. flag. They also learned about the respect and care owed to the flag as a symbol of the nation.

The Msgr. James I. Tucek Assembly #2265, made up of Fourth Degree Knights representing the communities of Ennis, Ferris, Waxahachie, and Corsicana, donated new U.S. and Texas flags to the school.

The new flags will allow the school to display both the U.S. and Texas flags while providing continued opportunities for students to learn about patriotism, civic responsibility, and respect for national and state symbols.

“Instilling patriotism, respect, service, and gratitude in our young people is an important part of helping them become responsible citizens and servant leaders,” Principal Laura Whiteside said. “We are grateful for community partners who take the time to invest in our students and help them understand that freedom is a gift — and one worth honoring.”

The partnership between James L. Collins Catholic School and the Knights of Columbus reflects a shared commitment to developing young people who understand the importance of faith, family, country, and service.

— Submitted by James L. Collins Catholic School