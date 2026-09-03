A dream, strong faith and a health struggle inspire teen’s winning essay on priesthood

By Sean Cain

Jersey Catholic , OSV News

NEWARK, N.J. — Dominic Auricchio was 4 when he said he heard God’s voice in a dream telling him to become a priest.

The now-13-year-old does not remember the dream too well, but he has felt drawn to the Catholic priesthood ever since.

That dream, his strong faith and a struggle with a life-threatening health issue in recent months inspired his winning essay on the priesthood.

When Dominic decided to enter the Archdiocese of Newark’s Cardinal Joseph Tobin Essay and Video Contest — which asks seventh graders to explain why priests are important — he knew exactly what to say: Priests are important because they share God’s Word, celebrate the sacraments, and love everyone as Jesus did.

The archdiocesan Office of Priestly Vocations, which administers the contest, said the judges stated Dominic’s work stood out among the 49 submissions they reviewed. He won first place, receiving a plaque and $1,500, presented to him this summer by Father Patrick Seo, director of priestly vocations, at a gathering attended by family and classmates.

“I was really happy when I won,” Dominic told Jersey Catholic, Newark’s archdiocesan news outlet. “Becoming a priest is important to me, so I worked hard on everything. Accepting the award in front of so many people made me feel very accomplished.”

Dominic’s achievement came during a particularly trying time in his life. In December, he began experiencing seizures for which he is still seeking treatment. In fact, when he first learned about the contest, he was in the hospital.

Despite these struggles, Dominic was determined to do his best, writing and polishing his essay over a few weeks until he was sure every one of his 642 words conveyed his admiration for the priesthood. He even drew on his health issues to offer a unique perspective on the subject.

“(My medical problems) helped me understand how other people feel when they are scared, different, or going through something difficult,” Dominic wrote. “Because of this, I feel called to help people who are hurting. … A priest walks with people during sickness, grief and fear, and I want to be someone who brings comfort and hope.”

As required by the contest, Dominic, with the help of his mother, Maria, and brother Vincenzo, also crafted a four-minute video in which he shared that he was 9 years old when a mass developed on his brain.

While his doctors and parents contemplated the best treatment options, he says he experienced an apparition. Dominic believes that the woman who appeared in his bedroom, wearing blue and a head covering, was the Virgin Mary.

According to Dominic, she told him not to worry and that everything would be OK. Soon thereafter, a CAT scan revealed that his brain mass had begun to shrink.

Today, Dominic’s mass has shrunk to a tiny size. While his recovery cannot be confirmed as miraculous — because he was taking medication that may have caused the improvement — Maria believes God healed her son. She said the mass began shrinking immediately after Mary’s visit, a timing she believes is too remarkable to be mere coincidence.

Dominic, too, believes that something more than medicine was at work. He also feels fortunate to be able to share his experience with the world.

“I like telling other people because it reminds them that God is always there,” Dominic said. “It gives them hope.”

In his essay, he also explained how his time as an altar server at St. Helen’s Parish in Westfield has brought him close to the Eucharist and helped him “see how important the priest’s role is.”

He also talks about experiences such as giving alms during Lent and serving as a “buddy” to a young girl with autism during St. Helen’s inclusive Masses, which have taught him “patience and kindness,” qualities he believes all priests should possess.

“I think a priest should always make people feel like they belong,” Dominic wrote in his essay.

His pastor, Msgr. Thomas Nydegger, said that Dominic certainly possesses the empathy that is an essential quality of priests.

“From what I’ve seen of Dominic and the way he lives, he’d bring some very special gifts and talents to the priesthood,” Msgr. Nydegger said. “With his sensitivity and unique perspective, I think he’d be able to truly touch people’s lives in a deep way that we don’t often see in the world.”

Maria — who works in multiple roles at St. Helen Parish and Holy Trinity School — said she would feel “honored” to be the mother of a priest. At the same time, she said her son is the only one who can decide whether the priesthood is right for him. She has told him he should not feel obligated to become a priest if he ever changes his mind.

“I just want him to be happy and find where God is calling him to be,” said Maria, who noted that there are many ways to serve God.

Dominic, who also loves hockey and hopes to one day follow in his father’s and great-grandfather’s footsteps by enlisting in the Marines, wrote in his essay that “I do not know exactly where God will lead me, but I trust that He is guiding me step by step.”

Still, he strongly feels that he will ultimately fulfill his dream of becoming a priest.

“The Roman Catholic priesthood is a life of service, sacrifice, and joy centered on Jesus,” he writes. “That is why I believe God is calling me to become a priest, and why I hope to answer that call one day.”

Cutline for featured image: Altar servers Dominic and his older brother, Vincenzo, carry candles in procession for the 2025 Archdiocese of Newark’s Jubilee Mass for Catholic Schools at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. (OSV News photo/courtesy Archdiocese of Newark)