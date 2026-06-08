Pope Leo XIV calls defense of life the measure of a nation’s moral greatness in landmark parliament speech

By Courtney Mares

OSV News

MADRID — In a sweeping address to the Spanish parliament, Pope Leo XIV delivered a forceful defense of the dignity of every human life, declaring that its protection is not a partisan issue but “a goal of civilization,” while addressing the issues of abortion, migration, freedom of conscience, the seal of confession, and the Church’s role in public life.

“If life ceases to be recognized as a fundamental value, what future can our societies have? Can a community that casts into the shadows the unborn child, the elderly, the sick, those who suffer in silence, or those who depend entirely on the care of others be called fully just?” the pope asked the members of congress in his speech on June 8.

“The defense of human life is neither a partisan issue nor a confessional interest: It is a goal of civilization,” he emphasized. “Every human life must be recognized and safeguarded from conception to its natural end, in every circumstance of its existence.”

It was the first time in history that a pope addressed the Spanish parliament — a moment met with much anticipation in a country facing deep political polarization.

Ahead of the speech there had been tension among both the right and the left in Spain over what the pope would say to the legislature, known as Las Cortes Generales. In the end, Pope Leo received a seven-minute standing ovation for remarks that did not shy away from some of the most debated issues in the country.

In the 30-minute speech, touching on issues from euthanasia to artificial intelligence, the pope underlined that “every truly just society is built upon the recognition of the inviolable dignity of the human person,” warning that when that certainty is obscured, the most vulnerable suffer first and the law loses its deepest meaning.

“The moral greatness of a nation is manifested, above all, in its capacity to accompany, protect, and love those lives that are most fragile,” the pope said.

A multifaceted analysis of the issue of migration in Spain

In addressing the highly polarizing issue of migration in Spain, Pope Leo gave a multifaceted analysis, saying no nation can handle the challenge alone and calling migration “an eminently moral and legal issue” requiring a coordinated response that addresses root causes.

“The situation of migrants and refugees calls for a response that focuses on people, addresses the root causes that force them to leave, and goes beyond the mere management of migration flows,” Pope Leo said.

He described a twofold demand for social justice: offering safe and legal pathways with real integration opportunities, while also promoting the right to remain in one’s homeland by addressing lack of peace, security, and decent living conditions.

The pope also called for stronger prevention and rescue efforts for trafficking victims through regional and multilateral cooperation.

“The affirmation of human dignity cannot remain abstract when so many people are forced to leave everything behind in search of peace, security, and a future,” he said.

“The tragic drama of migration also challenges the conscience of nations and the ethical foundation of the international order today.”

Freedom of conscience and the seal of confession

Pope Leo offered a strong defense of freedom of conscience in the parliament chamber, underlining what he called the duty to protect the inner space where personal convictions, conscience, and faith develop.

He described “freedom of thought, conscience, and religion” as a fundamental right protecting the most intimate sphere of the person.

“The freedom upon which the contemporary state is built, if it is authentic, recognizes the religious dimension of the human person, respects it, and protects it legally; and it ensures that faith is not a reason for which a person has to forfeit his or her contribution to society,” he said.

“Without confusing the legal sphere with the moral one, it is also worth recalling that freedom must be understood in its fullness. Being free does not simply mean being free from coercion or having many choices; it means being able to recognize the good and commit to it responsibly,” he added.

The pope connected the seal of confession to religious freedom, describing it as part of the broader space that guarantees religious communities their own sphere of life and internal discipline.

Protecting it legally, he said, preserves “a sacred space of inner freedom, where the believer can open his or her soul to God without fear of external pressures.”

The importance of the family

Pope Leo called the family “the primary human reality and the natural foundation of community,” saying that where families are upheld, the spiritual and social stability of nations is strengthened. He described the family as “the first school of humanity,” where people learn to welcome life, care for others, forgive, serve, and live together.

“Educational institutions also play a decisive role in this task. In them, new generations can learn to seek and love the truth, to reflect on the meaning of life and the dignity of every person,” he said.

“For this reason, many parents who wish for their children to learn to relate to others, to think critically, and to acquire solid values place great hope in these institutions, seeing them as valuable allies in their children’s education.”

The role of the Church in the public square

Pope Leo framed his speech within a reflection on the Church’s place in public life, stressing that when the Church speaks on public matters it does so while respecting the proper mission of civil institutions and the legitimate authority of those who legislate.

He challenged parliamentarians to consider what conception of the human person inspires their laws.

“Beyond the legitimate diversity of positions, every legislative task ultimately confronts a decisive question: What conception of the human person inspires laws, and what kind of society do those laws build?” he asked, arguing that human dignity must guide every legal system.

The pope warned that the world is undergoing “a profound spiritual and cultural crisis,” manifesting in violence, polarization, and mutual distrust, and called on leaders to foster dialogue, historical reconciliation, and civic friendship.

He also cautioned politicians about their particular responsibility for language, saying words have the power to either illuminate reality or distort it.

“Those who hold public office therefore have a special obligation to be mindful of their words in order to disarm language,” the pope said. “Firmness does not require contempt; disagreement does not entail humiliation.”

“Remember that every decision by public authorities affects real people, especially those who have less power to make their voices heard,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV is applauded by Pedro Rollan Ojeda, President of the Senate of Spain, and Francina Armengol, President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, after the pontiff delivered a speech during a joint session of the Spanish Parliament at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, June 8, during his June 6-12 apostolic journey to Spain. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)