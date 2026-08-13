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Jordan prepares for 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s Baptism in 2030

August 13, 2026

By Dale Gavlak
OSV News

Jordan announced the start of its preparations for the historic 2,000th anniversary of the Baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030 at the site where it took place at Bethany Beyond the Jordan, also known as Al-Maghtas.

So far, four popes have visited the site of great religious importance, including St. Paul VI in 1964, followed by St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis. Jordan is the only country to host visits of the four popes, all affirming the site’s significance.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan signed agreements Aug. 12 to begin work on the development of the lands adjacent to the Baptism Site to commemorate the second millennium of Christ’s baptism in 2030 at the direction of Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Projects totaling $120 million include the construction of a Baptism museum and a pilgrim’s and visitor’s village as well as the development of ecological walking trails near the World Heritage site, in line with UNESCO recommendations for the site’s conservation.

King Abdullah and his government are working with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and the Council of Church Leaders in Jordan, including Auxiliary Bishop Iyad Twal, the Latin Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan, while coordinating with churches and Christian institutions worldwide.

Organizers said they hope to see millions of Christian pilgrims and other participants coming to Jordan to engage in this historic commemoration of the Baptism Site, the starting point of Christ’s earthly mission after his baptism in the Jordan River.

During a May 18 meeting with King Abdullah and the country’s clerics, Cardinal Pizzaballa stressed that “baptism of the Lord is not just an historical event of the past, but an eternal moment that still speaks to each of us.”

“In it we see the humility of the Son of God who entered the waters of Jordan to sanctify creation and open to all of us the way of salvation,” the cardinal said.

“Baptism marks the beginning: the beginning of the mission of Christ and the beginning of our new life in it,” he said.

Acknowledging King Abdullah’s custodianship of Christian holy sites and peacemaking efforts, Cardinal Pizzaballa said that through the commemoration of Christ’s baptism, “we can make 2030 not just a memory of the past, but a prophetic sign of unity, peace, and living faith for the whole world.”

“May God accompany us all on this preparatory process for this important event,” he said.

Hassan, Jordan’s prime minister, highlighted Jordan’s message of coexistence, respect for others, peace, love, and human fraternity. He also said the second millennium of the Baptism of Jesus Christ reflects Jordan’s historical and religious standing and its role as a global destination for Christian pilgrimage.

Hassan said the government is mobilizing all available resources to support the occasion, describing it as an opportunity to reinforce Jordan’s position as a land of religious heritage and a global destination for Christian pilgrims.

Cutline for featured image: Rosaries are seen displayed at a souvenir shop in a file photo as Orthodox Christian pilgrims make their way to Mass at a baptism site on the Jordan River. Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan signed agreements Aug. 12 to begin work on the development of the lands adjacent to the Baptism Site to commemorate the second millennium of Christ’s baptism in 2030 at the direction of Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (OSV News photo/Muhammad Hamed, Reuters)

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